JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 4 — A recently divorced Muslim couple in Johor have been arrested after religious authorities said the man was caught at his ex-wife’s flat in Kempas early this morning — where he claimed he was only seeking her help with laundry and to see his child.

The Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) said the 1am raid was carried out following public complaints about the pair’s relationship, despite their divorce about a year ago.

“The couple, who are in their 30s, have been living separately since their divorce about a year ago.

“The man gave the reason that he was in the house as he wanted his ex-wife to help him with laundry and also to see his child,” JAINJ said in a statement today.

JAINJ said the couple did not answer when asked if they were sleeping together throughout the visits.

The enforcement officer then advised the couple, who admitted that they often see each other, to re-marry again.

The statement said the man started having feelings for his ex-wife and the couple decided to reconcile after the four-month period ended.

“He said the Kadi’s office then advised the man to go through the normal process, including finding a wali (witness), if he wanted to re-marry his ex-wife again.

“The problem arose when the man had an argument with his brother-in-law, who was previously also a witness on behalf of his ex-wife,” JAINJ said.

Due to the strained relationship, the statement explained that both men have not spoken to each other.

“The couple’s illicit relationship then continued without marriage and his visits to his ex-wife and child were made in full view of the neighbours,” read the statement.

If convicted, the couple can be fined up to RM3,000 each or face up to six years in prison or both.