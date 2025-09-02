GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 — The Penang Ferry Museum is expected to officially open to public on September 16 in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

In a statement released by the museum today, they said the ferry museum was opened to visitors with Premier Pass Access since August 30.

“The soft opening was held as a technical and trial operations period to prepare for the official opening to the public,” they said

They said the limited access soft opening received positive and encouraging feedback from both local and foreign visitors.

“Visitors were impressed with the museum’s efforts to preserve, document and showcase the heritage and history of the iconic ferry service that have long been an important Penang symbol,” they said.

They said the museum was established as an effort to remember and preserve the legacy of the Penang iconic ferry service.

Penang’s old iconic ferries, some commissioned in the 1970s, were retired at the end of 2020.

One of it, Pulau Pinang, was leased to Printhero Merchandise Sdn Bhd by Penang Port Commission (PPC) to be turned into the Penang Ferry Museum.

The late artist Azmi Hussin painted his characters on the exterior of the ferry in September last year and the ferry was then towed to the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal on Oct 3 last year.

However, the ferry suffered some leaks and had to undergo repair works and the opening of the museum was delayed till now.