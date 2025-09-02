GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 — Carefully cultivated for years, orchids can cost several thousand ringgit, with award-winning blooms fetching prices as high as RM30,000.

Once found clinging to trees or growing wild on the forest floor, these delicate plants are now prized collections, admired for their dazzling variety of colours, shapes and sizes — and cared for with patience and dedication.

There are more than 300 serious collectors under the Federation of Malaya Orchid Society (Fomos), each tending to hundreds of orchids in their gardens with the devotion usually reserved for pets.

These collectors showcase their prized blooms at the annual Penang Orchid Show, which serves as a ‘beauty pageant’ for orchids.

“These collectors do not want to win for the sake of the prize money, it is more important for them to gain the distinction of having their orchids declared the top of its class,” said Fomos president Tony Tan.

Tan said cultivating and collecting orchids is a deeply serious hobby, especially in Penang, whose collectors contribute about 90 per cent of Malaysia’s orchids.

Federation of Malaya Orchid Society (Fomos) President Tony Tan said the Penang Orchid Show 2025 will feature more than 800 pots of orchid plants on display. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Founded in 1958 by a group of passionate enthusiasts in Penang, Fomos has organised orchid shows for more than six decades and remains active today, marking its 67th year.

The Penang Orchid Show 2025, to be held from September 20 to 28 at Straits Quay, will feature more than 800 pots of orchids.

The competition has expanded to 75 categories this year, compared to 60 last year, with judging based on plant quality, health, beauty, form and rarity.

A panel of 36 international judges from the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam will evaluate the entries, with participants also coming from these countries.

Penang state executive councillor for tourism and creative economy Wong Hon Wai said the event cements Penang’s reputation as a floral hub in Asia.

He noted that Fomos maintains strong ties with regional groups, including the Orchid Society of South East Asia, the Thailand Orchid Society, the Taiwan Orchid Growers Association, the Vietnam Orchid Growers Association and the Philippines Orchid Society.

Fomos is also a member of the International Orchid Alliance.

“Over the years, the show has become a much-anticipated annual highlight, famed for its exceptional quality and rare orchid varieties, consistently presenting breathtaking displays that leave visitors in awe,” Wong said.

He added that Penang’s team won second place in the International Landscaping Competition at the Asia Pacific Orchid Conference in Tainan, Taiwan.

This year’s show will also feature a student orchid arrangement competition and plant sales. Admission is free, with opening hours from 10am to 10pm.