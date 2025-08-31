PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The participation of the Cavalry Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in the National Day celebration is always eagerly anticipated by visitors, as it showcases an impressive line-up of horse breeds, including Warmblood, Polo Pony, Arabian, Thoroughbred, and Stock Horse.

This year, a total of 30 horse assets from PDRM took part in the parade at Dataran Putrajaya, led by the Director of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA), Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim.

While the horses appear calm and obedient during the parade, few realise that the PDRM personnel responsible for handling them must possess both competence and intelligence to gain the trust of these highly sensitive animals-particularly when exposed to loud noises.

Commanding Officer of the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU), Dayang Kasmayane Awang Anak, explained that the horses selected for the parade are well-trained and not prone to bad temper as they have been trained with rigorous routines, including performing tasks such as riot control, crime prevention, and patrolling the country’s borders.

Horses selected for the parade are well-trained. — Picture via Facebook/Polis Berkuda PDRM

“To prepare them, all PDRM mounted assets are exposed to a wide range of sounds, from minor noises to extreme ones such as music, sirens, bells, gunfire, and even explosions,” she told Bernama after the National Day celebration today.

Dayang Kasmayane said this exposure is crucial to ensure the horses remain calm during actual operations or in unexpected situations, such as riots that demand effective crowd control.

During the National Day parade, the horses must not only adapt to noisy surroundings but also remain steady amid sudden distractions, including low-flying fighter jets.

“If a horse becomes startled and loses control, our handlers are trained to use specific techniques to calm it down, including guiding the horse in increasingly smaller circles until it stops,” she said.

However, she stressed that such techniques require a strong emotional bond between the horse and its rider.

“To build this bond, our members carry out daily grooming, including cleaning, bathing, and combing the horse’s coat. This routine is not only vital for the horse’s comfort but also helps build mutual trust.

“When a strong bond exists, the horse responds better to the rider’s instructions, especially in stressful or high-pressure situations.

“This is why the participation of the PDRM Cavalry Unit in the National Day parade is so meaningful-it symbolises discipline, teamwork, and the unique harmony between humans and animals,” she said. — Bernama