PETALING JAYA, Aug 25 — When Fan Bingbing stepped out in Melaka to receive her Datuk title, she didn’t just grab attention with the honour — her style was on point too. The Chinese actress wore a bespoke baju kurung designed by celebrated Malaysian designer, Melinda Looi.

The mint-green hue of the outfit, chosen personally by Fan herself, added a fresh touch to the classic design.

Looi, sharing the details on Instagram, the design reflected Fan’s refined elegance, blending timeless tradition with modern sophistication.

“A bespoke baju kurung set made with French lace, embroidery, beading and Swarovski embellishment. Specially crafted in a delicate mint green shade personally chosen by Yang Berbahagia Datuk Fan Bingbing herself,” Looi wrote in her post.