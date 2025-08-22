KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — It’s that time again, when fans of Japanese pop culture from across the nation come together to celebrate all things anime, manga, games and more — that’s right, AniManGaki 2025 is here.

The doors opened approximately at 10am today, while the event’s official opening ceremony kicked off around noon at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC).

It drew in hundreds of enthusiastic attendees on its opening day — many dressed in costumes in addition to multiple booths set up throughout the venue, offering everything from merchandise to interactive experiences.

A general view of AniManGaki 2025 at Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre August 22, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

What is AniManGaki?

For those unfamiliar, AniManGaki — a portmanteau of Anime, Manga, and Gaki (Japanese slang for ‘kid’ or ‘fan’) — is a yearly Malaysian convention that celebrates geek culture by spotlighting animation, comics, and games (ACG), with the aim of bringing together passionate fans while fostering creativity and community.

You can expect cosplays, exhibitions, interactive activities, guest appearances, autograph sessions and stage performances by well-known names in the Japanese entertainment industry at these events.

The event typically runs for three full days, usually ending with a concert that starts at 7pm or earlier.

Fans pack the entrance at MIECC as they line up to enter this year’s AniManGaki. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Humble beginnings and fan excitement

AniManGaki began in 2009 when Yvonne Sing, an anime and comic enthusiast, founded an anime club at Sunway University to bring like-minded people together.

The event was usually held at the university for its first three years before becoming an independent convention in 2012, organised by the AniManGaki Committee under Rakugaki Events PLT.

Events would then be held at Sunway Pyramid Convention Centre, before moving to MIECC starting in 2019, where it continues to be held today.

Now, in 2025, the number of fans has increased, and some continue to return to the convention year after year — including Yong Kar Chun, who usually travels all the way from Ipoh just to attend.

“I would say this is my fifth time coming to AniManGaki.

“If I had to describe the event in one word, it would be ‘saikou da!’ (the best),” said Yong.

A cosplayer poses for a picture at the opening day of AniManGaki 2025 at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre August 22, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Wong, another attendee, enjoys how the event draws large crowds who share a passion for ACG, and as a dedicated anime fan and follower of Hololive, the popular VTuber agency, it’s this shared enthusiasm that keeps him coming back.

Farah Izyan, on the other hand, loves how the event brings together people with similar interests under one roof.

“One word I would use to describe AniManGaki is ‘cute,” said Farah.

For some, the convention has been part of their journey for over a decade.

Liyana, for instance, first attended a decade ago, cosplaying as a typical Japanese neko schoolgirl and today, she returns as part of one of the booths selling merchandise.

“What I like most about the event is the cosplays,” said Liyana.

Rock band BRADIO will be performing at AniManGaki 2025 at the Mines International Exhibition and Convention Centre August 22, 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Why is this year special?

This year marks AniManGaki’s 17th edition, and it’s shaping up to be the biggest and most exciting one yet — with a special appearance by Aya Hirano, the renowned singer, actress and voice behind iconic anime characters like Lucy Heartfilia (Fairy Tail), Amane Misa (Death Note), and Migi in the Japanese version of Parasyte: The Maxim.

Also joining the star-studded lineup is ChouCho, known for tracks like Kawaru Mirai and singing theme songs for hit anime such as Hyouka and Girls und Panzer.

Rock band BRADIO will also be performing, alongside workshop sessions with renowned Japanese cosplay concept art photographer Mit Photography, VTuber character Lucius Merryweather and Studio Orange — the acclaimed animation studio behind Beastars and Trigun Stampede.

“In a world that feels increasingly uncertain, where conflict, hardship, and division have become daily realities for many,” said Sing, the founder, “the fact that we are still able to gather here in peace to celebrate the things we love is not something we should ever take for granted.”

Sing added that while it might be easy to see AniManGaki as just another convention, it’s much more than that — it’s a space where people can feel safe to be themselves, find joy, and connect through fandoms, stories, and cultures that bring them together.

This year’s event will run from today to August 24, Sunday, from 10am to 9pm, and it’s going to be a great weekend for all the otaku nationwide.