KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Thai authorities are investigating whether the famed Raan Jay Fai restaurant in Bangkok overcharged a customer for its signature crab omelette, after a social media influencer claimed she was billed 4,000 baht (RM520) for a dish listed at 1,500 baht.

According to the Bangkok Post, the Department of Internal Trade will look into whether the Michelin-starred restaurant violated pricing rules, with deputy director-general Udom Srisomsong confirming that the operator could face fines of up to 10,000 baht for overcharging and a further 10,000 baht for failing to display prices for special dishes.

Officials plan to contact PEACHII, a London-based Thai YouTuber with 1.6 million followers, who first raised the complaint online.

She said she had ordered the crab omelette directly from the menu without any special requests, but was later told the higher price applied because the dish had been prepared with crab from a “better source.”

The post, shared on August 15, quickly went viral, drawing more than nine million views on X within hours and sparking heated debate among netizens.

While PEACHII acknowledged that the crabmeat was of high quality, she stressed that the issue was the lack of clarity in pricing, as the menu still listed the dish at 1,500 baht.

Raan Jay Fai is helmed by 82-year-old chef Supinya “Jay Fai” Junsuta, who has retained a Michelin star since 2018.

The restaurant, located on Mahachai Road in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, is a culinary landmark, attracting both locals and international foodies.

The Department of Internal Trade will question both the influencer and the restaurant before determining whether the case constitutes a breach of the Prices of Goods and Services Act, Udom said.