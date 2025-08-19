HOUSTON, Aug 19 — Two food influencers had more than they bargained for during a visit to CuVee’s Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas, when an SUV crashed into the restaurant while they were filming, sending glass and debris flying.

TMZ reported that the owners of the eatery confirmed the footage is genuine, and that they were standing nearby when the incident occurred.

Both influencers were taken to hospital, though the driver of the vehicle was unharmed.

The eatery owner told TMZ that the driver will be held responsible for the damage caused.

According to TMZ, authorities investigating the crash determined it was a freak accident, with no indication that the driver was impaired.

The driver, reportedly on her way to a private event, could not recall exactly what went wrong.

One of the influencers later reflected on the experience in her viral video, urging viewers to value life and let go of grudges, highlighting how quickly accidents can happen.

Attempts to reach the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for further comment have so far been unsuccessful.