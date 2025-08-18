KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — The Malaysian animation industry continues to carve its name on the global stage, with local productions not only winning the hearts of domestic audiences but also making significant inroads into international markets with pride and distinction.

Popular animated series such as Upin & Ipin, Ejen Ali, BoBoiBoy and Mechamato are now recognised in hundreds of countries, serving as a medium of cultural diplomacy that showcases Malaysia’s identity, values and way of life to global audiences.

Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd founder and managing director Burhanuddin Md Radzi said that from the very beginning, he envisioned Upin & Ipin as a platform to portray the harmony of Malaysian society.

“Our guiding principle in every production is to promote national culture, highlight noble values, and impart lessons that audiences can embrace. At the same time, we incorporate Islamic values subtly, without branding the series as an Islamic product.

“We really bring ‘Malaysia’ into Upin & Ipin because our everyday lives are unique - we live harmoniously in a multiracial society,” he told Bernama recently.

Burhanuddin said the depiction of village life and multicultural harmony in the series has captivated foreign audiences, who find the portrayal of Malaysian society fascinating.

“We can see that foreign audiences are excited about the environments that are highlighted, such as village houses, daily life and everyday activities,” he said.

The Ejen Ali animated series has recorded more than 13 billion views on YouTube, underscoring its global reach.

Muhammad Usamah added that the strong international reception shows how local animation can serve as a modern instrument of cultural diplomacy, fostering national pride while enhancing Malaysia’s visibility on the world stage.

“We are aware of how big a responsibility this is, which is why we are very careful when developing the storyline so that it does not offend any party. What we are trying to highlight is our culture, universal human values and the spirit of patriotism that can be accepted by all viewers.

“This is the form of cultural diplomacy that we want to bring using animation as a bridge to introduce Malaysia positively,” he said

Meanwhile, WAU Animation CEO and Director of Ejen Ali The Movie 2, Muhammad Usamah Zaid Yasin, said his team remains committed to producing stories that are both meaningful and relatable to Malaysians.

“Animation is not just about entertainment. It must deliver a message that leaves an impact while reflecting who we are as Malaysians,” he said.

He explained that Malaysian cultural elements are naturally embedded into the settings, locations and atmosphere of the storytelling, while the core conflicts are based on universal themes that are easily understood by international audiences.

Muhammad Usamah Zaid said Ejen Ali has received an overwhelming response abroad, successfully penetrating markets such as Indonesia and India, and even being showcased at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan.

“This success proves that animation can serve as a medium of cultural diplomacy and instil patriotism, much like how Japan uses anime or Korea promotes K-pop,” he said.

He emphasised that the Malay language remains central in every production, with subtitles or dubbing added only to suit foreign markets, ensuring the preservation of Malaysian identity.

“My dream goes beyond Ejen Ali. I want Malaysian animation to continue gaining global recognition as a unique, soulful work that makes the country proud,” he said. — Bernama