CAMERON HIGHLANDS, Aug 17 — Winding through jungle ridgelines, climbing the steep slopes of Cameron Highlands’ iconic tea plantations, and battling unpredictable weather, thousands of trail runners take on the Cameron Ultra (CULTRA) race every July.

From gruelling climbs that drain the legs to technical descents demanding total focus, every kilometre pushes even the most seasoned athletes to their limits.

“Be prepared, be very prepared.” More than a warning, CULTRA’s tagline is a pledge, one that attracts runners to return year after year to face the highlands’ ultimate test.

First held in 2016 by local organiser Bolt Events Management (BOLT) in collaboration with SUKADEI Running Club, the race has flourished to become Malaysia’s premier ultra-trail event, renowned for a course that blends beauty with wildness.

The 9th edition of CULTRA drew 2,500 participants from 39 countries this year, consisting of five categories: 100 kilometres (km), 60km, 30km, 14km, and 4km, challenging not only seasoned ultra-athletes but also welcoming newcomers alike.

It also marked a new chapter, as Asics came on board as title sponsor, officially branding the event “CULTRA 2025 Presented by Asics”.

In the flagship 100km, 26-year-old Icelandic-born Kristjan Chapman overcame rough climbs, unpredictable terrain, and stifling humidity to win CULTRA 2025, his first ultra-trail in Asia, in an impressive 13:14:54, shattering the course record by 1:06:53 despite battling late-race cramps from dehydration.

“This win means everything to me. I’ve always wanted to win a 100KM race, and to do it on my third attempt in a country I now call home makes it even more special. I’m just so happy with the result,” said Kristjan, who juggles between coaching and running in Kuala Lumpur.

Set to return for CULTRA next year, he is hungry for tougher rivals after running solo at the front this year. “It would be great to have someone pushing me from start to finish,” he added.

And he would not be alone.

Many veterans keep coming back, including Malaysian trail runner Sua Yih Huan, who thrilled the home crowd with a rare double triumph, Malaysia Men’s Overall Champion and Veteran Champion, and an impressive second place overall, finishing in 16:33:03.

Yet the 45-year-old was far from satisfied.

“I did not hit my target of finishing under 15 hours. I underestimated the route; having to climb each mountain twice really left me exhausted by the end of the race.

“I will definitely return to CULTRA in 2026, and maybe I will aim for a faster finish time to see how much I have improved in a year,” he told Bernama.

That same magnetic pull is felt by Norlela Ismail, for whom CULTRA is a race that tests endurance, rewards resilience, and equally provides a sense of satisfaction.

This year marked her fifth appearance and third attempt at the 100km, a challenge she knows well about its toughness but refuses to shy away from the challenge. She finished in 24:58:41 to claim third place in the women’s veteran category.

“CULTRA’s route may be gruelling and challenging, but the satisfaction of crossing the finish line is unmatched. It’s one of my favourite trail races, and I always wanted to make a comeback,” she said.

Beyond the racecourse, CULTRA’s impact is felt across the Cameron Highlands community.

BOLT’s Marketing and Communications Director, Azlihana Abdul Rahim, said the event is more than a test of endurance; it drives local economies, supports sustainability, and creates income opportunities for communities and the tourism sector.

“CULTRA 2025 Presented by Asics is not merely an ultra-trail race. It is an internationally recognised sports tourism platform that significantly contributes to Malaysia’s sports and tourism ecosystem.

“We project an economic impact of over RM12 million, up from RM10 million in the previous edition, driven by the influx of domestic and international runners and tourists,” she added.

As CULTRA’s reputation grows, BOLT Founder and Chief of Directors Hazemi Hamidi remains committed to building it into a strong local brand with global reach.

“Our vision is for CULTRA to be recognised worldwide, attracting not only local and regional participants but also elite runners from across the globe to compete in Malaysia,” he said.

Marking its 10th edition in 2026, Hazemi said CULTRA will unveil new elements in conjunction with Visit Malaysia Year to draw even more runners.

“We are evaluating the possibility of increasing the number of participants. However, considering the trail’s capacity, we may extend the event from three days to a week, with segmented categories to accommodate larger numbers,” he added.

As the countdown to its 10th edition begins, CULTRA stands ready to welcome the next wave of runners to the highlands’ ultimate test. — Bernama