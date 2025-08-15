LONDON, Aug 15 — King Charles III Friday lauded the “courage” of veterans and civilians who paid a high price to end World War II, leading UK commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Charles referenced “conflicts around the world today” in an audio message to the nation, arguing WWII remained a reminder that “war’s true cost extends beyond battlefields, touching every aspect of life”.

WWII veterans “proved that, in times of war and in times of peace, the greatest weapons of all are not the arms you bear, but the arms you link”.

The UK was Friday marking the occasion with a remembrance service at the National Memorial Arboretum to be attended by dozens of veterans aged from 96 to 105 who served in East Asia and the Pacific.

The commemorations will begin with a national two-minute silence at noon and include flypasts by the Red Arrows and WWII-era Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft.

In the message recorded earlier this month, Charles vowed the “service and sacrifice” of those who “saw the forces of liberty prevail” will “never be forgotten”.

“The courage and camaraderie displayed in humanity’s darkest hour is a flame that shall blaze for eternity – a beacon that honours our past and guides our future,” he said in the six-minute address.

“Let us therefore pledge to be vigilant guardians of the values they bequeathed to us.”

The king also urged recognition of the devastation caused by the atomic bombings of Japan which led to its surrender eight decades ago, marking the end of the six-year-long war.

“On this landmark anniversary, we should also pause to acknowledge that in the war’s final act, an immense price was paid by the citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki – a price we pray no nation need ever pay again,” he said.

‘Same values’

In Japan, Emperor Naruhito spoke Friday of his “deep remorse” on the 80th anniversary of the nation’s surrender, as tens of thousands of people braved blazing heat to pay their respects at Tokyo’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine.

It honours 2.5 million mostly Japanese soldiers who perished since the late 19th century, but also enshrines convicted war criminals.

Back in Britain, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who will attend Friday’s remembrance service, held a special reception at Downing Street for veterans on Thursday.

He said he had hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, noting Ukraine’s leader is “fighting for the same values as we were fighting for”.

“Our country owes a great debt to those who fought for a better future, so we could have the freedoms and the life we enjoy today,” Starmer added.

“We must honour that sacrifice with every new generation.” — AFP