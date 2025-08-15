KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — Malaysia’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem took another step forward today with the introduction of a simplified contactless payment system at selected EV charging stations nationwide.

Industry players have long cited payment complexity as a barrier to EV adoption.

By reducing transactions to a single tap, the new system is expected to encourage wider use of public charging facilities and support the government’s goal of accelerating EV adoption under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

The initiative, led by TNB Electron in collaboration with CIMB Bank Bhd, Visa and JuiceUP EV Grid Sdn Bhd, aims to make charging more accessible, convenient and rewarding for drivers, particularly at strategic rest and service (R&R) areas along major highways.

JuiceUP, as the integrated payment enabler, ensures seamless and secure transactions, enabling TNB Electron to deliver consistent, efficient and scalable services across its expanding network.

Contactless payment terminals are already operational at Juru Setia Sentral, Ayer Keroh, Tapah, Gurun (Northbound) and Gurun (Southbound), with more sites to follow.

Powered by JuiceUP’s advanced payment technology, EV users can now charge their vehicles without the need for a dedicated app — simply tapping a credit or debit card, or using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay or Google Pay.

CIMB cardholders are entitled to a 10 per cent discount on EV charging, while Visa cardholders enjoy 12 per cent off per transaction. Holders of CIMB-Visa cards receive the greatest savings, combining both offers for a total discount of 22 per cent on every charge.

The promotion, applicable with a minimum spend of RM30, will run until December 31, 2025.

TNB EV programme director Wan Ahmad Zam Zam Wan Abd Wahab said the rollout of contactless payment terminals marks a key milestone in TNB Electron’s strategy to enhance accessibility and user experience.

“It also gives users an alternative to apps when charging their vehicles. By working with trusted partners like JuiceUP, CIMB and Visa, we are delivering secure, seamless charging solutions that align with everyday payment behaviour,” he said, adding that the initiative reflects TNB’s commitment to enabling a sustainable transport ecosystem and supporting the national energy transition agenda.

JuiceUP chief executive officer Benson Lim Chai Poh said the collaboration integrates exclusive cardholder benefits into the platform, helping to break barriers and encourage wider EV adoption.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to driving meaningful change through innovative solutions,” he said.

Visa country manager for Malaysia, Previn Pillay, said Visa is proud to be at the forefront of enabling seamless and secure payments for EV charging.

“By working with charging point operators to support multiple payment types, we are helping to remove one of the key barriers to EV adoption, simplifying the charging experience and empowering more drivers to embrace zero-emission mobility.

“This forms part of Visa’s broader commitment to smart urban mobility, as we help cities modernise payment infrastructure across transit and mobility services to create more connected and efficient urban environments,” he said.

In Malaysia, where more than nine out of 10 transactions are now contactless, Visa is leveraging this high penetration to make EV charging as simple and intuitive as tapping a card — bringing everyday convenience to the forefront of sustainable transport, he added.

As Malaysia works towards its EV adoption targets under the NETR, the initiative is seen as an important step in aligning infrastructure with consumer expectations, making sustainable mobility both practical and convenient.

EV drivers can find the nearest TNB Electron charging platforms via www.tnb.com.my/sustainability/tnb-electron. — Bernama