KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — For most people, used tyres are seen as worthless waste, but for Muhammad Akhmal Adib, these “leftovers” have been transformed into a thriving source of income through a range of creative, high-demand products.

Starting as a hobby making flower pots during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020, the 33-year-old former lorry driver from Durian Tunggal, Melaka, never expected that his pastime would turn into a full-time business.

He produces around 32 unique designs including flower pots, house signboards, chairs, tables, and various animal shapes such as storks, turtles, and frogs, using nearly 1,000 used tyres monthly to fulfil orders from customers throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

“At first, I tried making flower pots for home decoration. Then my wife suggested making them prettier and promoting them on Facebook. Unexpectedly, people started asking to buy them, and the number of customers has grown continuously until today,” he told Bernama recently.

He said initially he used about 100 tyres monthly to produce these unique recycled products, but over the last two years, growing demand has increased his usage by tenfold every month.

Entrepreneur Muhammad Akhmal Adib, 33, turned a hobby making flower pots during the 2020 movement control order into a full-time business that also promotes recycling. — Bernama pic

Typically, the products are used for garden decoration, residential landscaping, creative signboards, school décor, and community projects focused on environmental sustainability, with deliveries made via courier services.

Among the best-selling items currently are small, cute flower pots (around 18 to 20 inches), and Muhammad Akhmal can complete 50 units of these small pots within two days.

“Previously, I could get tyres for free from tyre shops, but many were damaged, with wires exposed, which is dangerous if made into products for sale. So now I buy used tyres that are still in good condition, priced between RM2.50 to RM5 each depending on the size,” he explained.

Operating in a workshop specially built near his home, every tyre collected is washed, cut, and shaped according to specific designs before being assembled using screws and painted with bright colours. The final products are then detailed with eyes, patterns, or writing, before being sprayed with a protective finish to withstand weather conditions.

“I take inspiration from various sources — some ideas come from customers, some from children’s toys. I also learned welding, which helps a lot in design and product structure,” he said.

Assisted by two workers, he explained that the products can last more than five years due to the durable natural rubber material, which does not easily rot even when exposed to rain and heat.

Earning between RM7,000 to RM8,000 monthly from sales and orders, the father of two views his work as more than just a business because it also contributes to environmental conservation through recycling tyres, which are otherwise difficult to dispose of conventionally.

“Most people see used tyres as trash to be thrown away, but I see something useful when we creatively up-cycle them,” he said, also aspiring to expand his business nationwide. — Bernama