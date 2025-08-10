IPOH, Aug 10 — At People’s Park in Ipoh, the Pekan Pop-Up Market is drawing a crowd not just for its vendors, but for its atmosphere of fashion, creativity and self-expression.

What began as a small event has now become a cultural moment for the city’s youth.

For many in Gen Z, it’s a reason to dress up, show up, and stand out.

Pekan Pop-Up co-founder Amirul Johari Azman said the market has become a space for young people to express themselves, much like the creative scenes in larger cities.

“It’s become a cultural moment where people dress to express themselves,” Amirul told Malay Mail during a recent interview.

“You get to see oversized, baggy fits, vintage styles, and people are confident; they don’t shy away from having their photos taken.”

To amplify the vibe, the organisers hire photographers and videographers to capture the market’s style and energy.

“It’s rare to see this kind of energy in Ipoh — normally, you would expect this vibe only in Kuala Lumpur,” Amirul said.

From humble beginnings to community staple

Pekan Pop-Up was launched in early 2024 near Angsana Ipoh Mall.

It was founded by Amirul, who owns a local coffee chain, and his partner Zulazmir Mohammed Tahir, who runs a thrift shop.

In the beginning, the market was a simple collaboration between coffee vendors and those selling thrifted items.

“When we first started, we had fewer than 25 vendors, and the market was held once a month,” Amirul said.

Things changed when Chang Jiang White Coffee approached them with the idea of revitalising Ipoh’s Old Town.

“So, we decided to move the market to People’s Park, where one of the Chang Jiang’s branches is located,” Amirul said.

Their first major event at the park, held in July 2024, became a turning point.

“That was the first time we managed around 70 vendors at once.

“We only charged them RM40 to RM70 for rental space for three days,” Amirul said.

Though the organisers didn’t make a profit that day, they gained valuable experience.

“It was our first time running an outdoor market,” Amirul said.

He added that People’s Park proved to be a strategic location, with deep historical roots.

“It used to be a lively public space, especially during the 1800s through to the 1980s.

“It was a hub for traders, and even Pasar Karat Ipoh, or Pasar Loken, was originally located there.”

Today, the market features stalls selling thrifted fashion, handmade crafts, artisanal items and street food from tacos and nasi lemak to local coffee and hot dogs.

Community first, business second

Pekan Pop-Up isn’t just a retail event, it’s a community platform.

Since its launch, it has hosted over 540 vendors.

Amirul said they intentionally keep vendor fees low – often three to four times cheaper than similar markets in Penang or Kuala Lumpur.

“We’re independent and currently don’t receive any government funding, so financing is our biggest challenge.

“But we never want to burden our vendors.

“We want the vendors to sell their products at an affordable rate so that the visitors could enjoy shopping,” he said.

He said organisers cover key costs such as electricity, staffing, marketing, and entertainment.

“Every month, we invite local artistes and DJs to perform, creating a lively, festive atmosphere.”

They also collaborate with agencies like PORT (People of Remarkable Talent) for larger-scale events.

“Through their support, we’ve managed to bring in artists like Noh Salleh and Joe Flizzow,” Amirul said.

A crowd as diverse as the city itself

While the youth bring much of the market’s energy, Amirul said the crowd is varied.

“Families come during the day, while the younger crowd tends to take over at night,” he said.

The market is also attracting international tourists from countries like Singapore, China, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

“Many of them describe the market’s atmosphere as ‘cool’ and ‘unique’,” he said.

Looking ahead

Promotion is done mainly through Instagram and TikTok, which Amirul said has been effective in reaching younger audiences.

The market is held monthly at People’s Park, usually on the first or last weekend, from 3pm to midnight.

Now, the team has plans to expand.

“Currently we are working on a collaboration with the Perak state government for Karnival Mesra Anak Muda, where we aim to bring in 160 vendors, mostly local, but also from KL and Penang.

“We also hope to bring Pekan Pop-Up to other districts across Perak if we can secure sponsorship.

“Our goal is to continue growing, but always with the same mission: building community and giving local vendors a platform,” Amirul said.