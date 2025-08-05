This HELIOS Pendant Light is engineered with low blue-light emission and zero flicker technology to protect screen-heavy workers from silent vision burnout.

It is developed in collaboration with Malaysia’s No.1 lighting expert, Richard’s Prestige Lighting & Design, as a solution to address rising levels of myopia and digital eye strain globally.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Flux, a future-focused local lighting brand, announced the launch of its HELIOS Pendant Light, a TÜV-certified smart light that aims to support long-term vision wellness for office professionals and remote creatives who spend long hours on screens under artificial lighting. The latest launch is a partnership with Malaysia’s trusted lighting provider and one of the largest custom decorative lighting manufacturers in Asia Pacific, Richard’s Prestige Lighting & Design, to reach out to more underserved masses in the market.

Engineered with RG0 TÜV certification – an eye-safe certification that meets the highest global eye safety standard called the IEC R60 - the HELIOS features 1.2-meter-wide coverage, 1600 lux brightness, and RA>95 colour rendering, which provides soft, vibrant illumination without the typical risks of modern lighting. As a science-backed technology, it mimics natural light cycles and minimizes glare to reduce visual fatigue caused by micro-flickering LEDs and prolonged exposure to blue light.

Conceptualised and birthed by a working-class professional who had experienced eye strains working late nights under the harsh white light, this HELIOS solution is also designed in response to an increasing global epidemic of digital eye strain and early-onset myopia among this current generation of workers.

The precision optics system behind FLUX Helios’ balanced illumination. Each layer is meticulously designed to reduce glare and enhance visual comfort.

“Our eyes are the most overworked yet overlooked productivity organ,” said Tan Ming Howe, CEO of Richard’s Prestige Lighting & Design. “HELIOS is thus built for the screen-heavy generation, including designers, remote workers, and gamers who unknowingly suffer from invisible lighting issues. We designed it not just to look great, but to protect our all-important vision in today’s digital age.”

Recent studies have reported that up to 68 per cent of screen users experienced digital eye strain, while 43 per cent of remote workers were quoted as saying that their sight has taken a turn for the worse since shifting to online work. Further compounding such concerns is a worsening myopia condition among the global population, where the severity is projected to hit a rate of 50 per cent by 2050. Now, thanks to the advanced features of PWM flicker-free drivers that eliminate invisible light fluctuations, RG0 photobiological safety certification, and low-blue-light diffusion embedded in HELIOS, a solution is in sight - no pun intended - where users will be able to mitigate progressive eye fatigue and prioritise their eye health.

With a lifespan of 50,000 hours and backed by a 1-year warranty, customers also get to select from the light’s four preset ambient modes, which are Polynesia Sky, Hungary Blue Hour, Vanuatu Beach, and Sabah Sunset, each tailored to help regulate circadian rhythm and support focused work. HELIOS is compatible with standard wall switches, enabled with intelligent motion sensing that allows for light control at a gesture of a hand wave, and convenient remote operation.

FLUX Helios in 'Sabah Sunset' mode — delivering rich amber illumination designed for focus, ambiance, and eye comfort.

The light has since received some glowing testimonies by different users, such as a streamer, Kelvin W., who says “I used to get eye fatigue after 2 hours of gaming. Now I can go for hours without strain.”, while remote professional & mother Aina M., calls it the “Best home upgrade I’ve made. My kids can study longer, and my eyes finally feel normal.”

To learn more on how you can upgrade your workspace and protect your vision with HELIOS, visit https://fluxtech.my or contact the Flux team at: [email protected]. Pre-orders end on 31 August, 2025. As with its tagline, it’s time to ‘fix the light to save your sight’.