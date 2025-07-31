KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Burberry Beauty has launched its latest fragrance, Goddess Perfume, expanding its existing Burberry Goddess line with what the brand describes as a more intense and sensual profile.

The new perfume, created by French perfumer Amandine Clerc-Marie, builds on the brand’s signature vanilla-forward scent with three types of vanilla — infusion, caviar and absolute — forming the fragrance’s core.

It also features a raspberry-lavender top note, and a suede base intended to add warmth and texture.

According to Burberry, the parfum is meant to enhance the existing Goddess Eau de Parfum and Eau de Parfum Intense.

Burberry Goddess line is described to be a more intense and sensual profile. — Photo credit All Is Amazing

The Burberry Goddess collection now includes the new perfume, along with Eau de Parfum, Eau de Parfum Intense, shower gel and body lotion.

The range is available in various sizes, including 10ml, 30ml, 50ml, 100ml, and a 150ml refill.

The new Burberry Goddess Parfum is available starting July 27 in stores, online at Burberry.com and at selected retailers.