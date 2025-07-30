KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Malaysian photographer Tinesh Sritharan has been named a National Geographic Explorer for a wildlife conservation project in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve, where he will document the spectacular Great Migration — the world’s largest annual movement of terrestrial wildlife (wildebeest, zebras and gazelles) from Serengeti in Tanzania to the lush grasslands of the Masai Mara.

His pitch to the National Geographic Society to document the Great Migration was approved in April, and he is set to begin fieldwork in the Masai Mara on Aug 10, which coincides with the peak migration period.

“The Masai Mara is the heart of the Great Migration. It’s not just a visual spectacle but a symbol of balance between nature and people,” Tinesh, 32, told Bernama.

He said his assignment, titled ‘Echoes of the Savannah’, will be an exclusive still photography project, with no video, drone or multimedia distractions.

“My intent is to tell the full story of the migration, not just the iconic river crossings, but the ecological dynamics, predator-prey tension, indigenous perspectives, and conservation challenges that surround it.”

His pitch stood out for its emphasis on ecosystem dynamics, including human-wildlife conflict, habitat loss and the effects of climate change on animal behaviour and migration patterns.

“This is a story of coexistence, disruption and hope,” Tinesh said.

To ensure cultural and ecological sensitivity, Tinesh will collaborate with local conservationists, ecologists and indigenous Maasai communities.

“Before photographing, I’ll be consulting guides and researchers who know the land intimately. Their insights will ground my visuals in lived experience,” he said, adding that he had spent months preparing mentally, physically and technically for the fieldwork.

Supported by Sony Malaysia, Tinesh will be using the brand’s latest 400–800mm telephoto lens to capture wildlife from a respectful distance without disturbing their natural behaviour. He said Sony Malaysia extended its support to his project following a proposal from Wedding Professionals Alliance Malaysia.

“The support from Sony Malaysia isn’t just technical — it’s a belief in the mission,” he said.

Tinesh said he will spend up to 10 days in the Masai Mara capturing the migration, predator-prey dynamics, conservation patrols and local indigenous narratives.

His deliverables include high-resolution images for publication and archiving under National Geographic’s editorial platform.

“I hope my work will help people realise that these animals are sentient beings in a living system — one that we are all part of,” he said.

“A photograph, when done right, can shift perspectives and lead to real change.” — AFP