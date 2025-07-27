KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Malaysian users on X (formerly Twitter) were entertained by the story of a moviegoer who claimed he had been watching a film alone only to find he had unwanted company.

The X user only known as Finn (@alchemitxt), an Indonesian, said that after attending a class they had decided to go watch a horror film KKN di Desa Penari at a mall in Kuala Lumpur.

Then he noticed someone else, one lone presence, in the theatre besides himself.

He wrote: “The first jumpscare — and then i noticed someone sat at the very bottom row, near the screen (i was at row C). thought to myself alright, maybe this was someone who entered late. and then the second jumpscare happened — that person moved slightly upward.”

when i studied in KL, i bought a ticket for an indonesian horror movie. i went there after my class (around 5 pmish and the movie was about 2 hrs). it was the seventh week of the screening so im the only one watching. at first i didnt mind until https://t.co/jclUYHkiAD — finn | cf21 prep (@alchemitxt) July 25, 2025

As he watched the person getting closer, he decided something was very wrong and decided to leave the cinema.

He asked a cinema usher asked if there was anyone else and was told he “was the only one watching that night.”

Finn’s tweet has been liked 64,000 times with many other users sharing their own horror stories.

Still, the X post might need to be taken with a grain of salt due to the mention of the film KKN di Desa Penari, a horror film that was created based on a viral X thread.

The moral of the story? Everyone loves ghost stories on X.