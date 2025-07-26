KOTA BHARU, July 26 — What began as a small idea using leftover plywood has now grown into a thriving wood-carving business with customers from across South-east Asia.

That is the story of Muhammad Ali Che Pa, 31, who turned to his artistic talent after being laid off as a health product sales representative during the Movement Control Order in 2020.

“I was desperate for income. That’s when I got the idea to create decorative wall pieces featuring Quranic verses using wood I already had at home,” he told Bernama at his workshop in Kampung Pangkal Kalong, Kok Lanas, recently.

Muhammad Ali Che Pa works on a piece of laser-engraved woodcraft ordered by a customer at his workshop in Kampung Pangkal Kalong, Kok Lanas. — Bernama pic

Relying on self-taught skills from Facebook and YouTube, he spent six months crafting his first piece, which unexpectedly sold for RM150 after being posted online.

Today, the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) Islamic Management graduate produces a range of Islamic-themed woodcrafts, including framed calligraphy, wall clocks and home décor items, popular among buyers from Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and Singapore.

“Plywood is ideal because it’s easy to cut and shape. I sketch the design on paper, transfer it to the wood, then carve and sand it,” he said.

Initially, manual carving took up to four days per piece, limiting him to 15 items a month.

Muhammad Ali Che Pa inspects the laser engraving process on a woodcraft piece at his workshop in Kampung Pangkal Kalong, Kok Lanas. — Bernama pic

To improve efficiency, Muhammad Ali adopted laser cutting technology two years ago, which significantly sped up production and improved precision, enabling him to meet rising demand.

He also received a RM10,000 CNC wood router under Kelantan Risda ‘s entrepreneur mentorship programme, and expects to receive another laser cutter soon.

With upgraded tools, Muhammad Ali now produces over 300 items monthly, priced between RM3 and RM800. His monthly income has since soared to five figures, driven by strong demand for Quranic verse carvings in modern home décor.

Some of the laser-engraved woodcrafts made by Muhammad Ali Che Pa at his workshop in Kampung Pangkal Kalong, Kok Lanas. — Bernama pic

“Each design has its own value. I’m grateful that through this craft, I can share the beauty of Quranic verses while earning a halal, blessed livelihood,” said the artisan, who is assisted by his wife, Nur Hanisah Mohd Zulkifli, 27.

Through his brand, Art Lie Craft, Muhammad Ali has proven that wood carving is not just an artistic pursuit. It can also be a rewarding livelihood when fuelled by dedication and sincerity. — Bernama