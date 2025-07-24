KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — From golden beaches and ancient temples to rejuvenating oil massages, Trivandrum is quickly becoming one of Asia’s top wellness and retreat destinations.

Recently named one of the Top 10 Most Popular Places to Visit in 2025 by UK-based platform Skyscanner, the capital of Kerala — often called “God’s own country” — is drawing attention for all the right reasons. Adding to its appeal is the increased number of direct flights now connecting Kuala Lumpur to Trivandrum, making it easier than ever for Malaysian travellers to plan their South Indian escape.

Wellness the Ayurvedic way

Kerala is widely regarded as the birthplace of Ayurveda, and Trivandrum is where this ancient healing tradition is deeply rooted.

Whether you’re on a wellness journey or simply need to recharge, the city offers a range of authentic Ayurvedic experiences at hospitals, retreats and specialised centres.

Here’s what to expect:

Panchakarma therapy — a full-body detox involving five stages of purification to cleanse the body and mind.

Abhyanga massage — a warm herbal oil massage that improves circulation, reduces stress, and promotes deep relaxation.

Shirodhara — a calming treatment where medicated oil is poured over the forehead to relieve tension, insomnia and anxiety.

Herbal remedies and diet plans — personalised according to your body type or dosha (Vata, Pitta or Kapha).

Yoga and meditation — often included as part of wellness packages to enhance both physical and mental clarity.

Whether it’s a one-day rejuvenation or a week-long retreat, Trivandrum’s Ayurvedic offerings combine medical tradition, spiritual balance and serene surroundings — all in one place.

Backwaters, beaches and scenic escapes

Trivandrum’s natural landscape is as calming as its wellness offerings.

A cruise through the city’s backwaters — quiet canals and lagoons lined with coconut palms — is best enjoyed aboard a traditional ketuvallam (houseboat). Once used for transporting spices and rice, these wooden boats now serve as floating cottages with bedrooms, bathrooms and onboard meals.

For ocean lovers, Kovalam Beach is a must-visit. Its curved shoreline, gentle waves and breezy charm make it ideal for sunbathing or a dip in the sea. Climb the nearby Vizhinjam Lighthouse for sweeping views of the Arabian Sea — especially stunning at sunset.

Temples and timeless charm

Also known as Thiruvananthapuram, the city is deeply rooted in Hindu culture and mythology.

The iconic Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, said to be one of the world’s richest temples, remains a major attraction with its towering gopuram and intricate design.

Just around the corner, Chalai Bazaar is the perfect spot to shop for spices, jewellery and handicrafts — and don’t forget to grab a classic South Indian coffee at one of the 14 Indian Coffee House branches across town.

Getting there is easier than ever

Malaysia Airlines launched direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Trivandrum in 2023 and currently operates up to five times weekly, offering greater accessibility and convenience for travellers.

Passengers who book exclusively via malaysiaairlines.com or the mobile app can also enjoy greater flexibility, including free cancellations with refunds, unlimited complimentary rebooking, child discounts, and special offers on fares and add-on services.

Travellers on this route can look forward to Malaysia Airlines’ signature Malaysian Hospitality, with thoughtful service offerings like Chef-on-Call menus and a complimentary baggage allowance of up to 35kg.

A full suite of end-to-end travel experiences is thoughtfully curated to make each journey more memorable and meaningful, reflecting the airline’s focus on comfort, care, and the warmth of Malaysian Hospitality.

Looking for a getaway that blends wellness, culture and comfort? Trivandrum might just be your perfect 2025 escape.