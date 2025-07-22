KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — BYD Atto 2 for the Malaysian market will feature several key differences that will set the variant apart from its European counterpart, as well as Atto 2’s twin in China, the Yuan Up.

This is based on the EV’s staging site for Malaysia that we have discovered online.

Malaysia’s Atto 2 may come with a bigger capacity battery

Image taken from Atto 2's staging site for the Malaysian market.

In many ways, this discovery feels like a deja vu as we found the staging site more or less in the same way as per BYD Dolphin’s price list ahead of its official launch event in 2023.

However, we couldn’t find the price list for Atto 2, though…we guess BYD Sime Motors people can take a breather now.

If the information on the staging site is accurate, then the new EV will be released into our market with just one variant called the Atto 2 Premium.

The biggest difference that the Malaysian unit has when compared to the existing version for Europe and China is that its LFP-based BYD Blade battery has a higher capacity.

At the moment, the Yuan Up in China is being offered with either a 32kWh or a 45.12kWh battery pack.

In Europe, the Atto 2 is currently available with a 45.12kWh battery pack while a version with a higher capacity battery pack will be offered in “coming months”.

Now, let’s circle back to Malaysia: the staging site said that the Atto 2 Premium for our market is equipped with a larger 51.13kWh battery pack.

This allows the new EV to deliver up to 410km of NEDC-rated range or around 340km if you convert that figure to WLTP.

The Atto 2 Premium for Malaysia does have a front-wheel drive setup with a 130kW (174hp) electric motor that also produces 290Nm of torque, similar to the European and high-spec Chinese options.

The staging site also said that the Malaysian unit is capable of going from 0 to 100km/h in 7.9 seconds.

Other details that the staging site has also listed include Macpherson strut front suspension, torsion beam rear suspension, and 17-inch wheels with 215/60 tyres.

In addition to that, the site has also listed three colours for Atto 2, such as Ski White, Harbour Grey, and Breeze Green.

Malaysia’s Atto 2 may also feature a stalk drive selector

Image taken from Atto 2's staging site for the Malaysian market.

As we browse around the staging site looking for more details, we notice something interesting about interior photos that were published on the site. Specifically, it appears that the Malaysian unit may come with a stalk drive selector.

As a comparison, the drive selector for the European and Chinese units is located on the centre console. BYD essentially used the same drive selector from M6 for Atto 2 in these markets.

Image taken from Atto 2's staging site for the Malaysian market.

The drive selector for Atto 2 in Europe.

Given the difference, the button layout on the centre console for the Malaysian unit will also be different if the picture on the staging site is accurate. Other features that might be included with Atto 2 for the Malaysian market Image taken from Atto 2's staging site for the Malaysian market.

Aside from the price tag, there are still a number of details missing from the staging site. That being said, we believe that the unit that Malaysia is getting will be similar to the right-hand drive (RHD) unit for the Hong Kong market.

For one, the HK unit features a 51.13kWh battery and stalk drive selector. If our hunch is on point, then we might be seeing the Atto 2 for the Malaysian market to also come with an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment display, and a 50W wireless phone charger.

Based on the HK unit, the Atto 2 for our market may also come with 11kW AC charging module alongside the support for DC charging speed of up to 82kW. It may also have a 400L boot space which can be expanded further to 1,340L once you fold the EV’s rear seats.

Of course, do note that nothing is confirmed until it is officially confirmed by BYD Sime Motors itself. So, make sure to tune in for more details from the launch event of Atto 2 on Thursday, July 24. — SoyaCincau