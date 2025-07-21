SHAH ALAM, July 21 — Worldwide Entech Sdn Bhd (Worldwide Entech), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Worldwide Holdings Berhad (WHB), has been officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the first company in Malaysia to successfully convert a sanitary landfill into a public recreational park. The award was presented to Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria, Executive Director of Worldwide Entech during the MBR30 Celebration of Delights held at One World Hotel, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

The 100-acre site, located in Puchong, holds a long list of industry milestones. In 1995, it became Malaysia’s first engineered sanitary landfill, under the WHB Group. In 2004, the same site received Malaysia Book of Records recognition for another first – the successful implementation of a landfill gas-to-energy project, converting methane gas from decomposed waste into electricity.

This latest recognition highlights Worldwide Entech’s operational excellence and innovative approach to environmental rehabilitation, while also reflecting the long-term vision and leadership of WHB in sustainable waste management and green infrastructure development.

“This achievement by Worldwide Entech is a proud reflection of our Group’s ongoing commitment to environmental innovation and CSR,” said Datin Paduka Norazlina Zakaria.“To transform a former landfill into a thriving public space speaks to what sustainability truly means turning yesterday’s challenges into tomorrow’s shared value.”

The converted site now serves the community as a recreational park featuring landscaped open spaces, walkways, and public amenities built on internationally accepted post-closure landfill management standards. It stands today as a model of what purposeful land transformation can look like.

As the environmental management arm of WHB, Worldwide Entech continues to lead the way in delivering long-term solutions in waste management, aligned with the Group’s vision of creating sustainable value for Selangor and beyond. Worldwide Entech’s latest projects in delivering sustainable infrastructure and unlocking new potential for environmental management include the development of three waste-to-energy projects in Selangor.