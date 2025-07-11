KYIV, July 11 — At night, Kyiv’s skies are lit by fire and boom with explosions, but by morning the streets thrum in a style familiar to any European capital, its Gen Z teens on ride-share scooters speeding past impeccably dressed executives en route to work.

One quote that captures the mood and has become popular on social media platforms in Ukraine says Kyiv looks like the famously-glitzy Mediterranean city state Monaco by day, “and at night, like Afghanistan” during its war-torn years.

The city of 3 million people has endured several consecutive weeks of escalating deadly Russian drone and missile attacks.

But, determined to hold on to some normality, many of its residents are living their daily routines with verve.

Shortly after dawn on today, Lycra-clad joggers and cyclists emerged from homes near a downtown apartment block hit hours before by a Russian bomb.

Firefighters who had worked in hours of darkness to extinguish the blaze packed up hoses.

Street sweepers cleared away a carpet of glass and shrapnel.

Around the corner, a hip, third-generation coffee shop opened its doors, part of a café scene that has thrived in the three and a half years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour.

A young businessman stopped in for a morning brew.

Adorned with stylish sunglasses and a fluffy white dog in her arms, 66-year-old Antonina stood near the charred building.

“I came, I looked around, I cried a bit,” she said.

But, she said, she was ready for the day.

“We go on living.”

Across the street from the charred apartments, business owner Dmytro Yatsenko surveyed the damage to his nail salon, whose plate glass windows had been shattered by the blast.

Black and white CCTV video he showed Reuters captured the moment shards exploded into his shop.

“It was just about coming here right away to fix everything and getting back to work,” said Yatsenko, 40, who said he was relieved none of his employees were hurt.

The capital’s streets buzz throughout the day.

In the afternoon, benches beneath trees provide shade for couples.

By the evening, fashionistas in elegant dresses grace sidewalks outside popular restaurants.

Until the air raid warnings begin again.

Other Kyiv residents expressed resignation over the increasing rhythm of attacks since diplomatic efforts to end the war, now in its fourth year, stalled.

Many said they were grateful to the country’s soldiers for making it possible for life and work to continue in Kyiv.

In today’s bombardment, Russia launched around 400 drones and 18 missiles at Kyiv and several other regions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Two people were killed, 25 wounded and damages were reported in nearly every district in Kyiv.

A day earlier, Russia had fired a record 728 drones at Ukraine.

“I took a cold shower, drank two coffees, sat and thought for a bit, realised that for now I can’t change anything, then went to work,” said 24-year-old translator Kateryna, waiting at a bus stop.

“That’s it.” — Reuters