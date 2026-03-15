KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — As Aidilfitri nears, demand for professional home cleaning soars as families rush to make their homes spotless and guest-ready.

For some families, hiring professional cleaners is a practical choice, especially when work commitments and preparations for returning to their hometowns make thorough home cleaning difficult.

A home cleaning service operator based in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Tengku Aidi Shah Tengku Amran Shah said demand for cleaning services almost doubled during Ramadan compared with regular days.

“Normally, we clean just one or two homes a day, but during Ramadan, we often must tackle three or four homes daily to keep up with the rush ahead of Aidilfitri.

“Most customers use the service to clean their parents’ homes, which are usually the main gathering place on Aidilfitri morning, when children return home and welcome visiting relatives,” he told Bernama recently.

Tengku Aidi Shah said he now has four full-time and four part-time workers to meet rising demand ahead of the festive season, serving Kota Bharu, Tumpat, Pasir Mas and Bachok.

He said bookings are already full, with customers reserving slots as early as February before Ramadan, adding that over 30 homes have been cleaned so far, with around 20 more scheduled.

He added that the final round of services is set for March 18, a few days before Aidilfitri.

Tengku Aidi Shah Tengku Amran Shah, who runs a Kota Bharu-based home cleaning business, said demand for services this year has almost doubled during Ramadan. — Unsplash pic

Meanwhile, Shuzilah Saad, owner of Al Wafi Laundry and Cleaning, said demand for home cleaning in the Klang Valley jumps 20 to 30 per cent ahead of Aidilfitri compared with a usual month.

She said her company, which has about 15 staff, is now handling bookings for 200 to 300 homes from both new and regular customers, with her team able to clean several homes a day depending on the scope of work.

“The most in-demand service is the deep-cleaning package, which includes mopping floors, cleaning kitchens and bathrooms, and wiping fans, windows, and furniture throughout the home,” she said.

Shuzilah said staff shortages amid festive demand have led to some bookings being turned down. — Bernama