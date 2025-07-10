KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Global gaming giant, Riot Games, has announced a two-year partnership with local esports production house Easy Onair Sdn Bhd to launch the League of Legends Titans Cup MY & SG (LTC), a new national tournament for Malaysia and Singapore players.

The deal, a community-driven initiative aims to rebuild the League of Legends competitive scene with open registration, inclusive opportunities, and full broadcast coverage. The LTC will serve as the official qualifier for the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP) Wildcard Playoffs, a key route for teams eyeing a spot in the region’s top-tier league.

The winning team from the LTC will advance to the LCP Wildcard Playoffs, where they will compete against regional champions from India, South Asia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore/Malaysia. This stage serves as the official pathway for teams to enter the LCP Promotion and Relegation tournament, where they will compete for a spot in the LCP.

Country Manager for Riot Games Indonesia & Malaysia, Resha Pradipta said “We are proud to partner with Easy Onair for the League of Legends Titans Cup MYSG. This long-term collaboration is a reflection of our belief in the MYSG region’s potential. We’re excited to support local talent and build a true path-to-pro ecosystem.”

Easy Onair Sdn Bhd, a thriving esports production company in Malaysia, will lead tournament operations and content execution throughout the two-year cycle. Their responsibilities include tournament management, live broadcast production, caster recruitment, and community engagement initiatives tailored for MYSG audiences.

Kuroshi Hatamake, Director, Easy Onair Sdn Bhd said “This collaboration is a major milestone for the esports community in Malaysia and Singapore. We’re honoured to work with Riot Games on a long-term vision that creates real opportunities for teams, players, and talents across the region.”

The League of Legends Titans Cup MY & SG will feature open registration for all eligible players from Malaysia and Singapore. The tournament will follow a multi-stage format, including group stages, playoffs, and finals. Matches will be broadcast with local casters, analysis, and highlights. Ultimately, one team will advance from the Titans Cup to represent Malaysia and Singapore in the LCP Wildcard Playoffs.

Participants could register through link https://riot.com/LeagueTitansCup, and the tournament will be broadcasted in League of Legends Malaysia official Facebook and YouTube channel and Easy OnAir official Tiktok channel. More information, including registration opening, prize pool details, and tournament dates, will be released soon via League of Legends Malaysia official instagram @leagueoflegendsmy and Facebook League of Legends (MY, SG) and Easy Onair’s official platforms.