PARIS, July 10 — Giorgio Armani showed his latest Privé haute couture collection at the label’s gilded Paris headquarters on Tuesday, displaying black velvet evening wear with shimmery touches on the runway — once again, without the Italian designer, who continues to rest at home.

“In twenty years of Armani Privé, this is the first time I haven’t been to Paris,” Armani, who turns 91 tomorrow, said in a statement from the label.

The designer was also absent from his label’s fashion shows in Milan last month — a first for the Italian designer famous for his hands-on approach — following a report from Italian newswires that he had spent some days in a Milan hospital.

For Tuesday’s show, Armani said he oversaw details including fittings and makeup remotely, through a video link. Though he felt ready to travel, doctors advised he extend his rest, he added.

Held at the label’s sprawling mansion in the heart of the wealthy Triangle d’Or neighbourhood of Paris, the show drew crowds to the streets angling for photos of arriving guests.

Models present creations by designer Giorgio Armani as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection show for fashion house Giorgio Armani Prive, in Paris July 8, 2025. — Reuters pic

Inside, models walked slowly through a maze of rooms, parading black velvet pantsuits and slender dresses. There were tailcoats, oversize bows and glittering embellishments. Towering black velvet heels added a feminine touch to more masculine looks, while sharp-shouldered suit jackets contrasted with bustier tops in various forms.

The Paris fall-winter haute couture fashion shows run through today, featuring runway outings from labels Schiaparelli, Iris van Herpen and Imane Ayissi, as well as Chanel, Maison Margiela and Balenciaga. — Reuters