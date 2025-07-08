BANGKOK, July 8 — Moo Deng, the baby pygmy hippopotamus that became an internet sensation, is turning one on July 10.

Will there be a celebration? But of course.

A special ‘Moo Deng’s 1st Birthday’ festival will be held from July 10 to 13 at the zoo’s hippo exhibit.

Children will be allowed in for free (those under 135cm or aged 12 and under).

There will also be plenty of kid-friendly activities including playdough modelling, colouring and drawing.

There will be a birthday cake for Moo Deng on July 10 kick off the celebrations.

A special auction of Moo Deng memorabilia will also be held with proceeds going to supporting the care of the animals.

Visitors can also enjoy a photo gallery and ‘Moo Deng in Every Moment’ exhibition as well as a mascot parade.

Merch lovers can look forward to special licensed Moo Deng items including t-shirts, plush toys and other collectable items.