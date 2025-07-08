KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition is back again with some twists to differentiate the 2025 release from the original version that was released in last April. For one, the release features the white Proton Saga, which made its debut in October 2024 as part of the 2025 Hot Wheels Dash B (B Case) release.

Aside from that, the text on the back of the packaging is also slightly different, although it generally still honours Saw Jane Harn, who was the winner of Hot Wheels x Proton Kids Design Competition 2023. As part of the grand prize, Jane’s hand-drawn artwork was turned into the Malaysia-exclusive design of the blister card for the Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition, which was retained for this release.

However, the biggest differentiator would be the appearance of the Saga 40th Anniversary logo just next to the text. Hence, that is why this release is also known as the Hot Wheels Proton Saga 40th Anniversary Edition.

In terms of pricing, it is no different from any basic Hot Wheel models (also known as the Mainline model). You can get the model for around RM10 to RM11, depending on the retailer.

Given the nature of the model and its special edition packaging, it is likely going to be challenging to get your hands on the 2025 Hot Wheels Proton Saga Special Edition release at retail stores.

There is another way for you to get that Hot Wheels model though, which is by booking a Proton Saga during the Saga Weekend Event. The first round already took place last weekend, but there is another one coming later this week from 12 to 13 July.

Aside from the Hot Wheels model, customers can also enjoy cash rebates of RM2,000 for the Proton Saga. Take note that these offers are only available at selected Proton showrooms, so you might want to give them a call first before making your visit. — SoyaCincau