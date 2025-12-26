KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Male fertility issues have been identified as contributing to nearly half of the reasons couples face difficulties conceiving, says Medical Officer at the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) Subfertility Specialist Centre, Dr Ahmad Zaki Asraf.

However, he said the issue remained under-discussed and was often misconstrued as a problem affecting women alone.

Dr Ahmad Zaki said based on international data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), male factors contributed approximately 45 per cent to fertility problems among couples.

“In society, when couples fail to conceive, women are often blamed, whereas in reality men also play a major role in this issue,” he said when appearing as a guest on the Bernama TV programme Podcast Kasih Lensa Keluarga, on Wednesday.

He said male fertility problems generally involved two main components, namely sexual aspects and sperm quality, with sperm factors identified as the largest contributor.

According to Dr Ahmad Zaki, sperm analyses conducted at LPPKN showed that approximately 60 per cent of male sperm samples were found to be abnormal, involving three main aspects, namely sperm count, movement and morphology.

“A healthy sperm count should exceed 15 million per millilitre, progressive motility should be more than 32 per cent, and at least four per cent should have normal morphology,” he said.

He said failure to meet any of these criteria could reduce the chances of natural conception, even if sexual intercourse occurred normally.

Commenting on the causes of sperm problems, Dr Ahmad Zaki said lifestyle factors were among the main contributors that could be modified, including obesity, smoking habits and exposure to cigarette smoke.

He said weight gain could cause hormonal imbalance in men, whereby testosterone was converted into oestrogen, which in turn affected sperm production.

“Smoking not only affects the lungs, but chemicals in cigarette smoke can enter the bloodstream and impair the function of reproductive organs,” he said.

In addition to sperm-related issues, he said some men also experienced sexual disorders such as erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, which could hinder the delivery of sperm to the ovum even when sperm quality was normal.

Dr Ahmad Zaki said national health surveys indicated that approximately three out of 10 men in Malaysia experienced erectile dysfunction, including those aged between 20 and 35.

He said psychological factors, unhealthy habits, consumption of pornographic material and unrealistic sexual expectations had been identified as among the main causes behind the rise in such problems among young men.

In this regard, he stressed the importance of health screening and early treatment, including seeking professional medical advice.

To address the issue, Dr Ahmad Zaki said LPPKN had established the Men’s Wellness Clinic, which provided health screening sessions, counselling and face-to-face treatment to help men address fertility and sexual issues holistically.

“Men also have their own emotions and pressures. When given a safe space to talk, many actually want to seek help,” he said. — Bernama