KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — One of the most requested feature for the Proton e.MAS 7 is the ability to turn off or change the “Ice Cream Truck” sound. In case you don’t know, this is a pedestrian safety-related feature which emits sound when an EV is moving at low speeds (usually 30km/h and below). For a lot of people (us included), the default sound can get a bit annoying especially when you’re creeping through a traffic light stop.

The folks at Pro-Net have been listening to customer feedback and they have promised to offer a “fix” in an upcoming OTA software update. As announced yesterday, Proton e.MAS 7 owners can look forward to new enhancements for their EVs in the coming weeks which also includes the ability to change the default low-speed pedestrian warning sound.

Three new pedestrian warning sounds for Proton e.MAS 7

With the upcoming update, the Proton e.MAS 7 will soon be getting a total of three new audio options — Classical, Space Walk and Galactic Note. Interestingly, the original “Ice Cream Truck” is gone and the three sounds are new options.

Classic sounds like a spaceship with an ascending tone. Meanwhile, Space Walk and Galactic Note are two variations of ambient and atmospheric type of music, which sounds like booting up an old Microsoft Windows operating system. At least that’s what we hear from the demo clip when we tap under settings.

You can listen for yourself in the video below:

These pedestrian warning sound settings can be found under the Vehicle settings > Sound Settings, and then scroll all the way down until AVAS.

Although there’s an option to turn AVAS off, it doesn’t stay off completely and it will turn back on when you restart the vehicle. However, if you’ve selected an audio profile, it will be saved for your next trip.

Proton e.MAS 7 owners to get new features including CarPlay starting July 21, 2025

These new features and enhancements are included as part of Flyme Auto Software Update which will be rolled out to Proton e.MAS 7 EVs in stages starting from July 21.

Besides the AVAS options, the OTA update will also enable support for wireless and wired Apple CarPlay, and the ability to allow drivers to retain their last-used settings. The new update also adds support for more third party apps including Zoom for Cars, izi.TRAVEL and Vivaldi Browser.

For Android users, you’ll need to wait a bit longer for Android Auto support. According to the timeline, Wired and Wireless Android Auto support is expected to be released in Q4 2025.

In case you missed it, Proton has introduced “new variants” for the Proton e.MAS 7. This includes a new Obsidian Black option with Indigo Blue interior for both Prime and Premium variants, and a limited-quantity Alabaster White interior option which is offered only for the Premium variant in either Quartz Rose and Turquoise Green exteriors. — SoyaCincau



