JOHOR BARU, July 4 — Once a place to be feared, the former Ayer Molek Prison has been given a second life as Kota Jail – a new tourism attraction in the heart of Johor Baru.

The 142-year-old prison, decommissioned in 2018, is now being transformed into a creative and heritage hub that merges art, history and tourism.

Located on a 5.2-hectare plot in the city centre, Kota Jail has already begun hosting pop-up markets, art exhibitions and community events.

Some of the former prison cell blocks have been repurposed into a café, a bakery and even a florist, while others remain vacant and are available for rent as event spaces.

Still, much of the site remains untouched to preserve its original character.

A signboard at the entrance reminds visitors of the building’s heritage status and advises caution due to uneven flooring, dim lighting and restricted areas.

The main draw at Kota Jail is the Ayer Molek Prison Gallery where visitors can go on a self-guided tour for a glimpse into prison life dating back to the 1990s.

The 30-minute tour features old photographs and displays that offer a glimpse into the daily routines of inmates, from their living quarters and communal showers to the punishment blocks and visiting areas.

The tour ends in an audio-visual room showing official Prisons Department footage of inmates being caned – once a common punishment.

A mannequin strapped to a pillory shows visitors how whipping used to be carried out at the Ayer Molek Prison. — Picture by Ben Tan

Ayer Molek was the third oldest prison in Malaysia, after Taiping Prison in Perak and Banda Hilir Prison in Melaka.

Designed by the late Sultan Ibrahim Abu Bakar, the prison opened in 1883 and was used to detain not just criminals but also dissenters, including those who defied British colonial rule.

During the Japanese Occupation from 1941 to 1945, it was used as a military bunker by troops under General Yamashita Tomoyuki.

After World War II, the prison came under the British Military Administration before being absorbed into the newly-formed Federation of Malaya and later becoming a federal prison post-independence.

Due to overcrowding, most inmates were transferred in 2005 to the Simpang Renggam Prison further up north in Kluang.

The north wing of the Ayer Molek Prison was used as a police lock-up before the entire site was eventually abandoned.

Now, the former prison is managed by local youth group Joho, working in collaboration with the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB), Tourism Johor and the Prisons Department.

Kota Jail was officially reopened as a tourism and heritage site on March 14 this year.

The entrance to the inmates’ cellrooms in the former prison-turned-tourist draw in Johor Baru. — Picture by Ben Tan

Tourism Johor director Shahril Nizam Abdul Rahim said Kota Jail is among the state’s new attractions being developed for Visit Johor Year 2026.

“Despite being a known Johor Baru landmark, many people are curious of what the inside of the building is as it has served as a prison for more than a hundred years,” he told Malay Mail in a recent interview.

“With the transformation, the public can now look inside the former prison and experience a unique side to Johor Baru’s history.”

He added that the external structure has been preserved to honour the site’s heritage.

Visitor Azmil Jaafar praised the creativity involved in the makeover but felt more storytelling was needed.

“Kota Jail is a unique landmark and can hopefully attract the general public on the historical role that it once had,” the 43-year-old technician told Malay Mail when met during a recent visit.

“However, what is lacking is a proper narration or a guide who can explain about life inside the Ayer Molek Prison back then.”

Azmil revealed he had served time at the prison from 2014 to 2015.

“For me, visiting the former prison where I was once incarcerated for nearly a year has brought back some bittersweet memories.

“Those that have not served any time in prison actually don’t know the hardships that inmates experienced.

“It was a dark time in my life and wasn’t easy for my family back then.”

Azmil Jaafar recalls the daily communal baths when he was an inmate of the Ayer Molek Prison before it was reborn as tourism attraction Kota Jail. — Picture by Ben Tan

Another visitor, Ghazali Che Mat, said Kota Jail has the potential to grow as a creative space.

“Despite being a historical landmark, Kota Jail has the potential to offer specialised creative shops and more food and beverage outlets,” said the 40-year-old civil servant.

“Its location and surroundings is also a strong point as it is located in the Johor Baru city centre and is easily accessible.”

Kota Jail is open to the public from 10am to 10pm daily. — Picture by Ben Tan

Kota Jail is open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Admission is free, while the Ayer Molek Prison Gallery tour costs RM5 for Malaysians and RM10 for foreigners.