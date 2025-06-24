KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — AEON has launched a new three-year reforestation initiative in Segamat, Johor, following the successful completion of its Malaysia-Japan Friendship Forest Programme in Bidor, Perak.

The Segamat Reforestation Project was announced during a ceremony at the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) headquarters in Kepong last Friday. It marks the next chapter in AEON’s long-standing environmental sustainability efforts, in collaboration with FRIM.

AEON said the project will see 30,000 rainforest trees planted across 36 hectares in three phases between 2025 and 2027, replicating the ecological impact of the Bidor initiative. The site in Bidor, once a degraded tin mining area, was transformed into a thriving ecosystem with 30,000 trees planted over 22.75 hectares between 2014 and 2023.

AEON CO. (M) BHD managing director Naoya Okada and FRIM director-general Dato’ Dr Ismail Parlan formalised the Segamat collaboration by exchanging a Letter of Intent (LOI), witnessed by FRIM deputy director-general (Research) Dr Norwati Muhammad and AEON deputy managing director Tsugutoshi Seko.

As part of the launch, a symbolic tree-planting ceremony was held at FRIM’s Padang 44, with native rainforest species including meranti temak nipis (Anthoshorea roxburghii), meranti tembaga (Rubroshorea leprosula), and sesenduk (Endospermum diadenum).

Exchange of the Letter of Intent (LOI). From left: Tsugutoshi Seko, Deputy Managing Director of AEON, Naoya Okada, Managing Director of AEON, Dato’ Dr. Ismail Parlan, Director General of FRIM, and Dr. Norwati Muhammad, Deputy Director General (Research) of FRIM.

Okada said the new project builds on the achievements in Bidor, which now serves as a research and seed production site and forms part of the government’s 100 million tree planting campaign.

“The Bidor project is a testament to what can be achieved when corporate responsibility is combined with scientific expertise. AEON is proud to carry this legacy forward in Segamat,” he said, adding that AEON has planted over 557,000 trees nationwide since beginning its green initiatives in 1991.

Dr Ismail said FRIM values AEON’s ongoing support in environmental conservation and welcomes further collaboration.

“The restoration efforts in Bidor have not only revitalised the land but also attracted a variety of fauna, including migratory birds. We look forward to expanding our partnership with AEON,” he said.

AEON said the reforestation initiative forms part of its broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals, promoting biodiversity, community engagement and sustainable development.