KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — In recent years, more Malaysians have been seeking mental health support, and counselling helplines are among the services seeing this rising demand.

According to its 2024 annual report, local NGO Life Line Association Malaysia (LLAM) received 3,923 calls through its helplines — nearly double the 2,017 calls it recorded in 2020.

Most of those seeking help over the past five years have been in the prime working age group, between 29 and 49 years old.

While the growing number of people in distress is concerning, the increasing use of counselling services among working adults also signals better awareness and greater acceptance of mental health care.

Who are they?

Founded in April 1993, LLAM is a non-profit, non-religious organisation offering various support services, including helplines, face-to-face counselling, and email-based counselling. (Its online service is currently suspended.)

The group also provides play therapy and runs public awareness campaigns in schools, communities, and through fundraising events.

Its demographic includes people of all ages, from children to the elderly, with many help seekers coming from Chinese-speaking communities across Malaysia.

To date, LLAM has supported over 44,000 individuals. In 2024 alone, the NGO provided counselling to 4,655 people — its highest annual figure yet, compared to 2,584 in 2020.

Despite extending its helpline hours and introducing a more memorable number, LLAM is still working toward operating 24/7.

It is also developing a digital integrated system to improve service quality and expand its reach.

Adapting with the times

Speaking to Malay Mail, LLAM president Choon Lee Meng said the group currently comprises 146 local volunteers and 46 senior voluntary counsellors who supervise and coordinate support efforts daily.

Choon explained that LLAM has steadily expanded its operations — from just three hours a day, five days a week in 1993, to 16 hours a day, six days a week since February this year.

Their original goal of operating 24/7 by 2025 was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a drop in volunteer numbers.

Still, the organisation remains committed to reaching that goal, while continuously optimising its services.

Life Line Association Malaysia president Choon Lee Meng (right) and deputy president Chua Chee Heng (left) at the organisation’s operations centre in Setiawangsa. — Picture by Arif Zikri

In August 2022, LLAM opened its Counselling Education Development and Training Centre (CETC) in Puchong to train volunteers and provide outreach and certified courses.

As an HRDCorp-certified training provider, LLAM has conducted 14 courses involving 387 participants.

In May this year, the NGO launched a new national helpline — 15995 — a number chosen for its memorability and its meaning: “love me, save me.”

This initiative aligns with LLAM’s mission to promote the “95 spirit”, which encourages both self-help and help-seeking behaviours, with the long-term vision of reducing suicide rates to zero.

Choon said LLAM is also implementing a digital system called SmartCounsel, designed to:

Decentralise operations to support night shifts and a nationwide helpline network

Improve crisis management efficiency and reduce manpower reliance

Enable personalised data management for clients

Analyse big data for more targeted prevention

According to Choon, SmartCounsel has already helped streamline operations, including addressing issues related to frequent callers.

Navigating help seekers

LLAM deputy president and certified counsellor Chua Chee Heng explained that help seekers typically fall into three categories: regular callers, high-risk callers, and frequent callers.

This is where the role of the supervisor becomes vital — advising volunteers on how to handle each type of case.

“For example, people who are currently trying to commit suicide or people who are planning to — those we consider high-risk, and we need someone who is able to tackle and plan the situation carefully,” Chua said.

“Occasionally, we also have frequent callers — some are lonely and don’t have friends, others are just bored and want someone to talk to.

“Some of them are cheeky — they know our volunteers change shifts every three hours, so they’ll call after the shift exchange.”

A Life Line Association Malaysia volunteer at one of the phone-answering booths in the Setiawangsa centre. — Picture by Arif Zikri

Chua noted that frequent callers have contributed to the number of dropped calls — those that go unanswered when lines are busy — something the SmartCounsel system helps to manage.

Typically, calls last between 45 and 60 minutes, but the duration varies depending on the situation. For high-risk callers, volunteers stay on the line until the person is no longer in immediate danger.

“We once had a caller who phoned us while sitting on top of a building. They stayed on the line with us for over five hours.

“Our objective is to keep talking until the person is exhausted — we switched between three volunteers during that call, which the caller agreed to.

“Eventually, after the third volunteer, the caller calmed down and climbed down from the building,” Chua shared.

He added that supervisors always debrief volunteers at the end of their shifts to ensure they, too, receive the support they need, as the work can be emotionally taxing.

What’s ahead for LLAM?

This year, Life Line Association Malaysia will host the 18th Asia Pacific Telephone Counselling Conference (APTCC 2025) from September 5 to 7, alongside its 95 Life Awareness Month campaign.

This marks the first time Malaysia will host the international event.

APTCC 2025 will bring together experts from the region to discuss innovation and future developments in helpline services.

Speakers include:

Dr John Draper, president of research, development and government solutions at Behavioral Health Link

Thilini Perera, CEO of LifeLine International

Elliot Taylor, founder of New Zealand tech startup ThroughLine

For more information on LLAM or APTCC 2025, click here

* If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); Life Line Association Malaysia helpline at 15995 and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).