LOS ANGELES, June 22 — Volkswagen, through its subsidiary MOIA, is preparing to roll out its first ID. Buzz AD autonomous vehicles in Los Angeles in 2026, in collaboration with Uber. This initiative is part of a strategic partnership with the goal of deploying several thousand electric robotaxis in the United States over the next 10 years.

MOIA is a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group that focuses on developing shared transportation services, particularly on-demand shuttles. It has announced the upcoming launch of a robotaxi service consisting of a fleet of ID. Buzz AD vehicles.

The ID. Buzz AD is an electric van equipped with Mobileye technology, which includes cameras, radars and LiDAR sensors. The vehicle thus has precise 360-degree vision for up to 400 meters. Volkswagen promises level 4 autonomous driving capabilities, meaning that no human intervention is required.

The first vehicles are set to enter the testing phase in Los Angeles at the end of 2025, with at least one safety operator on board. A commercial launch is planned for 2026. A roll-out in Europe is also planned, probably in Germany to start with.

With the goal of deploying thousands of robotaxis in major US cities, Volkswagen is stepping on Waymo’s toes, taking advantage of legislation favourable to the commercial operation of fully autonomous fleets. Waymo currently operates around 1,500 autonomous taxis in the United States, spread across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Austin. The company plans to add 2,000 more by the end of 2026, notably by expanding its service to cities such as Atlanta, Miami and New York. — ETX Studio