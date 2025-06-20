GEORGE TOWN, June 20 — First introduced in 2013 with just three participating teams, the Penang Yosakoi Parade has since evolved into a vibrant, large-scale celebration — complete with a championship for the best performance team.

Yosakoi is a Japanese word derived from Yosakoi-bushi, a traditional folk song from Kochi Prefecture.

The word also carries the meaning, “come and visit at night”.

Yosakoi Festivals, or Yosakoi Matsuri, originated in Kochi Prefecture in 1954 and have since become an iconic part of Japanese culture, held in over 200 locations across Japan.

Today, the energetic and colourful festival has spread far to over 29 countries worldwide.

The Penang Yosakoi Parade 2023. — Picture via Facebook/Penang Yosakoi Parade

In Japan, Yosakoi participants express themselves freely through dance, using only a few essential elements — such as the naruko, a wooden clapper that makes a distinctive clacking sound.

The performers often wear traditional Japanese costumes, but in recent years, many have opted for new styles that blend fashion from various cultures.

Dancers are free to create their own choreography and costume designs, as long as they incorporate the naruko and phrases from the Yosakoi-bushi into their performance.

According to Penang Yosakoi Parade main organiser and Pink Hibiscus Club founder Emi Yamazaki, the festival in Penang aims to promote local cultures through a fusion of ideas and stories told through dance.

She said the event encourages creative choreography and storytelling using diverse concepts and ideas.

“It is a fusion of Japanese dance and local cultures using the foundation of the Yosakoi dance,” she said.

She said there were Malaysian teams who fused local elements into their performance, making their dance one of an amalgamation of Japanese and Malaysian cultures.

“It is a festival that is good for students to participate to express their creativity freely in the form of dance and performance,” she said.