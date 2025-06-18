KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — After a 12-year hiatus, the Super GT racing series is returning to Malaysia – the only overseas stop in Japan’s premier grand touring (GT) championship this year.

Malaysia will host the third round of the 2025 Super GT series, from June 26 to June 28 at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit.

Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia is the title sponsor for the Malaysian round.

The other seven races in the 2025 race calendar will take place at premier circuits across Japan.

Malaysia last hosted the Super GT in 2013 which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the racing series.

The Super GT was slated for a comeback in July 2020, as Malaysia was eyeing to host the world’s first-ever GT night race. However, the Covid-19 pandemic pulled the brakes on the plan.

Making up for the letdown, the Super GT Malaysia Festival 2025 is revving up the fanfare, promising a treat for both automotive fans and Japanese culture enthusiasts.

As the Super GT is a major event leading up to Visit Malaysia 2026, it has also been endorsed by Tourism Malaysia, Visit Selangor 2025 and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Super GT Malaysia Festival 2025 will also host a Japanese cultural festival or ‘Nihon Matsuri’, featuring the time-tested traditions of Japan. — Picture courtesy of Super GT Malaysia

So, what’s lined up for you?

Two separate races — the GR86 Cup race and TGR Vios race – will be running concurrently with the Super GT during the three-day event.

Special promotions of automotive products from renowned brands such as Toyota, Honda and Nissan also await car enthusiasts at automotive showcases there.

Additionally, more than 50 cars from the Japanese Domestic Market will also be on display.

Super GT official merchandise will also be on sale during the event.

Cars, however, will not be the only ones stealing the spotlight. The Super GT is also hosting a Japanese cultural festival or Nihon Matsuri for fans to experience the time-tested traditions of the Land of the Rising Sun.

The Nihon Matsuri will feature some 40 vendors rolling out an array of traditional Japanese delicacies, games and performances.

Three top cosplayers will be chosen daily to win a cash prize of RM500 each. — Picture courtesy of Super GT Malaysia

So, cosplayers, channel your inner superhero — or supervillain — and suit up!

The organisers will be scouting for three top cosplayers daily to give away cash prizes worth RM500 each.

Topping it off, the KLP48 international girl group — sister group to the popular Japanese mega girl-group AKB48 — will be performing at the GT Live! Concert on the final night (June 28).

The GT Live! Concert will also feature several household names, including Kaka Azraff, the Garam Madu fame Naykilla and Jemsii, Fareedpf, Sabhi Saddi, Sara Fajira as well as Kaz and Sora.

Prices of the Super GT tickets range from RM100 (K1 Grandstand) to RM15,000 (Dream Package per two passes).

Except for those in the K1 Grandstand category, ticket-holders from all categories can also participate in a lucky draw by purchasing their tickets with a Mastercard.

The grand prize for the Super GT Malaysia Festival 2025 lucky draw is a brand new Toyota GR Supra worth RM645,000. — Picture courtesy of Super GT Malaysia

If you’re lucky to win the grand prize, you may be driving home a brand new Toyota GR Supra worth RM645,000.

For more information regarding Super GT Malaysia Festival 2025, including the schedule and ticket buying, visit www.supergtmalaysia.com