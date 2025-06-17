MELAKA, June 17 — Since 2004, a total of 48,346 Malaysian Armed Forces (Angkatan Tentera Malaysia in Bahasa Malaysia) veterans have been awarded the Malaysian Service Medal or Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) in recognition of their contribution to the nation.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari described the medal as a symbol of the government’s appreciation of ATM veterans who fought to protect the country, religion, and race.

“This awarding of the medals is very meaningful, especially to former soldiers who sacrificed so much in the fight to eliminate Communist elements during the previous Emergency era,” he said.

“It is also a gesture of gratitude from society for the sacrifices of these national heroes, which have enabled the peace we enjoy today.”

Adly made the remarks during the PJM Award Ceremony at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh recently.

At the event, 1,000 ATM veterans, including widows, from Melaka and Negeri Sembilan, received their medals. The ceremony was organised by the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Affairs Department (JHEV ATM).

Also present were Major General Datuk Haji Semaon bin Haji Marjuki, Third Division Commander Major General Datuk Mohamad Suria Mohamad Saad, and representatives from the Melaka ATM Veterans Association.

Adly Zahari speaking at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh recently. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Armed Forces

Adly reiterated the Defence Ministry’s commitment to supporting ATM veterans, particularly in helping them secure second careers.

He highlighted that 49 ATM veterans have successfully been placed in high-tech industries through the MyWIRA Veterans Programme.

“This achievement shows that we are not only providing them with employment opportunities but also helping them achieve better incomes after their service,” he added.

Some ATM veterans and family members expressed their gratitude for the recognition.

Former Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) member V. Devandran, 70, said that throughout his career with TUDM he had the opportunity to serve under several national leaders before retiring.

Former Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) member V. Devandran had the opportunity to serve under several national leaders before retiring. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Armed Forces

Widow Hawa Sulaiman, 73, accepted the medal on behalf of her late husband, Masran Sentul, who retired in 1989.

“I still remember moving between military camps, with our final posting being Sungai Besi Camp,” she said. “There were also many times I had to manage alone when my husband was away on duty.”

Widow Hawa Sulaiman accepted the medal on behalf of her late husband, Masran Sentul, who retired in 1989. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Armed Forces

Veteran P. Shunmugan, 74, who served for 21 years, recounted having to adapt to seven different battalions across postings in Sabah, Sarawak, Johor, and Kuala Lumpur.

“Serving in different battalions meant constantly learning new things,” he said.

Veteran P. Shunmugan served for 21 years in seven different battalions across postings in Sabah, Sarawak, Johor and Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Malaysian Armed Forces

As a former Warrant Officer 2, Shunmugan advised the younger generation of soldiers to stay committed to their responsibilities.