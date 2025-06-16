JOHOR BARU, June 16 — Despite facing competition from modern coffee brands and international franchises, Kopi Tenggek, a local favourite known for its distinctive character, continues to hold a special place among coffee enthusiasts who appreciate the authentic, original taste of coffee.

Kopi Tenggek is traditionally served with a small metal filter containing 10 grams of coffee powder, perched on the rim of a glass. Hot water, heated to 97 degrees Celsius, is then carefully poured into the filter, allowing the rich coffee essence to slowly drip, drop by drop, into the glass below.

This unique method of preparation, with the filter seemingly ‘perching’ on the glass, remains a captivating ritual for both local and international coffee lovers, despite the rapid rise of hipster cafes across the state.

Kopi Tenggek stands out as a nostalgic, artisanal experience.

Ainun Hajar Kamaruddin prepares a measured serving of coffee for a customer during the new Kopi Tenggek Tanjung Piai outlet’s opening in Larkin June 15, 2025. — Bernama pic

Coffee lover, Rafidah Jaes, 43, said she likes the taste of Kopi Tenggek because of its simplicity and authenticity, with the unique taste of Liberica coffee which is slightly sour. The aroma and ‘kaw’ taste of real coffee give its fans a different experience.

“The taste of this coffee is not too ‘fancy’, and the way it drips into the cup makes us appreciate every sip more. It is not too bitter, not too sweet, just perfect for hardcore coffee lovers,” she told Bernama.

For Datuk Mazlan Aliman, 59, a former advisor to the National Association of Felda Settlers’ Children, Kopi Tenggek is more than just a drink, it’s a cherished memory.

“It reminds me of my late father, the village stall, and that laid-back kampung atmosphere. Modern machines sometimes strip away the natural oil from the coffee. This one feels authentic,” he said.

As for Hazim Salim, 33, who resides in the village, he prefers Kopi Tenggek not only for its affordability but also for its distinctive balance of bitterness, sweetness, and rich aroma.

Owner Ghazaley Ayiub crafts a cup of Kopi Tenggek for a customer at Kopi Tenggek Tanjung Piai’s second branch in Larkin June 15, 2025. — Bernama pic

Kopi Tenggek Tanjung Piai business owner, Ghazaley Ayiub, 58, said he was inspired to run the coffee business following a visit to Saigon, Vietnam, where he observed motorcycle vendors selling coffee using a similar method.

However, what sets Kopi Tenggek Tanjung Piai apart is its use of Johor-grown Liberica coffee beans, roasted in-house at carefully controlled temperatures.

“We blend Liberica with Arabica to create a balanced flavour between medium and dark roast. Liberica has a slightly fruity taste, some taste like mango. That’s what keeps people coming back,” he said when met at the opening of his second branch outlet in Larkin, Johor Bahru, recently.

The Pontian native shared that the first branch in Kampung Serkat, Tanjung Piai, Pontian, attracts between 1,000 and 1,500 visitors every weekend, reflecting the strong public support for Kopi Tenggek.

Among Ghazaley’s most treasured memories is the honour of receiving visits from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who has stopped by his shop three times, and the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, who has visited twice with the Johor Darul Ta’zim football team. — Bernama