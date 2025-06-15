KUCHING, June 15 — Kuching’s Michelin-star chef Michelle Goh will be among the panel of nine judges during the upcoming World National Tapas and World Asia Tapas Competitions here.

Chef Goh became the youngest Malaysian woman to achieve this feat when the Michelin star was awarded to Mia Restaurant Bangkok last year, where she is one of the co-founders.

For the upcoming competitions, she will be joining fellow Sarawakians: Chef Goh Ah Seng, a champion of Cantonese cuisine; and Chef Abang Abdul Rahman, president of the Kuching Chefs Association, who is also an advocate for sustainable Malaysian gastronomy.

The World National Tapas and World Asia Tapas Competitions, Exhibition and Seminar 2025 will be taking place at KTS Garden here from June 17 to 19.

According to organising chairwoman and Sarawak International Technical and Vocational Education Association president Sim Ling Ling, the prestigious event will gather chefs, food experts, and international brands to Kuching, transforming the city into a melting pot of global flavours.

“The event is expected to host more than 2,000 visitors.

“The highlights include the tapas competitions, and the first-ever ‘Barista Art Challenge’ – each celebrating creativity and craftsmanship in food and drinks.

“Visitors can look forward to live cooking demonstrations of Sarawak seafood, over 20 new exhibitors from 16 countries, and curated pavilions showcasing local and international delights.

“Food sustainability seminars led by industry experts will run throughout the event, encouraging dialogue and innovation in eco-conscious cooking,” added Sim.

On the opening day, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, and Minister for Tourism, Events and City Branding of Valladolid, Spain, Blanca Jimenez Cuadrillero, are expected to attend. — The Borneo Post