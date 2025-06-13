KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at KL Midtown, which is opening this August, is looking to hire.

There are positions for Front Office, Housekeeping, Food & Beverage, Culinary, Security, Engineering, Recreation and Sales.

A premier 5-star hotel, it has 306 elegantly designed rooms and suites, along with 104 fully serviced residences.

Guests can enjoy the convenience of separate entrances for the hotel and residence, ensuring privacy and a tailored experience for both.

The property boasts a wide range of facilities, including two chlorinated salt-water swimming pools, a Kids’ Club, recreational facilities and four distinctive food and beverage outlets offering exceptional dining experiences.

Here’s your chance to be part of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur

For events and meetings, there are 16 versatile function halls, including a pillarless grand ballroom, perfect for weddings, conferences, and celebrations.

Those keen to be part of the hotel should come to the Open House Walk-in Interview from June 19-21 June, between 9AM and 5PM.

There will be free shuttle services from MRT Semantan and Sentul Barat straight to the hotel.

Plus, there will be fun-filled activities and delicious food.

For more information, go to www.hyattregencyklmidtown.com.