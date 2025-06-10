KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The Musicians for Musicians Malaysia (MFM) is set to host a charity concert titled Giving Through Music on July 5 at Dewan Tunku, Kelab Golf Negara Subang (KGNS).

Announcing the event today, MFM President Francis Danker said the concert aims to raise funds for musicians facing health and age-related challenges.

“Music unites us in ways that words alone cannot,” Danker said in a statement.

He added that all proceeds will go towards helping musicians in need of medical aid and recovery support, including Gerry Felix and Zainal Rampa.

The event will feature a lineup of local performers spanning jazz, pop, and contemporary music, supported by sponsors including KGNS, Audio 16, Memories Entertainment and Mandolin Comida Sdn Bhd.

The concert marks the third MFM Benefit Concert held by the association.