PETALING JAYA, May 29 – Popular Malaysian franchise Lavender Bakery has clarified that while it does not carry halal certification, its ingredients are sourced from certified suppliers and its products do not contain alcohol.

In an official statement responding to social media allegations, the bakery said it had never claimed to be halal-certified but assured customers that items such as butter, oil, cheese, and sausages are obtained from suppliers with certification.

“We firmly clarify that our bakery items do not contain any alcohol. Any comments suggesting otherwise are inaccurate,” the bakery said.

It added that it adheres to a strict “No Pork, No Lard, No Alcohol” policy.

The company also stated that it hold Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) certification, which it said demonstrates its commitment to maintaining high standards of food safety and hygiene across its operations.

Lavender Bakery also expressed appreciation for public suggestions that it apply for Halal certification through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim).

“We truly appreciate this thoughtful suggestion and will carefully consider it as we strive to enhance our service and customer trust,” it said.