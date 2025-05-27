GEORGE TOWN, May 27 — What began as a community gathering for a Penang-focused social media group has blossomed into a significant annual event playfully named “PenangLang”.

This year, the organisers will hold the fourth edition of the heritage walks alongside a myriad of other heritage-related activities.

Penang Walkabouts Group founder Robert Teh explained that the gatherings initially started in conjunction with George Town World Heritage Day, with heritage walks conducted throughout July.

These gatherings grew in popularity and have now evolved into a two-day celebration known as the PenangLang Community Day.

The two-day event will spotlight Peranakan culture, featuring live cooking demonstrations by renowned Baba Nyonya chefs.

These include Beh Gaik Lean from the Michelin-starred Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, Pearly Kee, Girlie Chua from Bibik’s Kitchen Nyonya Cuisine, and Peter Tait from Nona Bali Restaurant.

“Singapore’s Baba GT Lye will also make a special guest appearance, performing together with the Sayang Sayang Dancers and Ronggeng Rhapsody,” Teh announced at a press conference detailing the event line-up.

GT Lye, whose full name is Gwee Thian Lye, was recognised as a Steward of Intangible Cultural Heritage by the Singapore National Heritage Board in 2020.

He is a Singaporean actor and playwright actively involved in wayang Peranakan (Peranakan theatre).

True to tradition, Teh confirmed that this year’s PenangLang Community Day will also feature a heritage walk, this time in Air Itam.

While the cooking demonstrations and heritage walk are ticketed events priced at RM35 per ticket, Teh clarified that entrance to the main event space is free.

This area will host a food, arts and crafts, and charity bazaar, along with performances over the two days.

The PenangLang Community Day will be held on June 28 and 29, from 10 am to 10 pm, at the main atrium of Sunshine Central Mall in Air Itam. All proceeds from th