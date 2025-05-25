KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — Nimroc Holdings Sdn Bhd, operator of men’s hairdressing chain and Nimroc Academy, aims to strengthen its training programme to meet the growing demand for professional barbers in Malaysia.

Nimroc founder, Ardy Damis said male grooming services — more commonly referred to as barbering — are in high demand due to growing awareness of style and appearance among men today.

The company was established in 2022 in response to the shortage of professional barbers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The idea for Nimroc began as a light-hearted dare from friends—never mind that he had never held a barber’s scissors before.

“I started researching haircutting techniques on YouTube, and the first keyword I searched was ‘how to cut hair’ because I had absolutely no experience.

“After getting a bit of inspiration, I immediately bought the necessary tools. On the second night after the idea was born, I opened the barbershop,” he said on BernamaTV’s ‘Bual Bisnes’ programme aired on Saturday.

He took a bold step by opening his first branch at a night market, introducing a concept that was the first of its kind in Malaysia.

His night market operations concept became the turning point for the company, which has since grown from a repurposed shipping container to permanent premises, with a total of 19 branches.

Spurred by the encouraging response from clients, Ardy was inspired not only to expand the company but also to give back to the community by providing training opportunities to produce more skilled barbers.

“During the Movement Control Order, many barbers returned to their hometowns and never came back. That’s when I felt it was the right time to start Nimroc Academy, given the shortage of skilled workers in this field,” he said.

The academy currently offers two main training packages, which run for three months – a paid programme which costs RM4,500 and a scholarship package sponsored either by the academy or selected government agencies.

The training module comprises three phases: theory and basic techniques, practical training including Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, and on-the-job industrial training at Nimroc outlets.

He said trainees under the scholarship programme are required to serve at Nimroc for one year after completing their training.

“We’re not just running barbershops as a business, we’re also producing our own barbers,” he said.

Ardy added that more than 50 per cent of Nimroc’s staff are graduates from the academy, as many of the scholarship trainees chose to stay on with the company.

At the same time, high-performing employees are given the opportunity to manage and co-own outlets through a strategic partnership model.

With around 140 staff, including the management team, Nimroc has been actively conducting CSR programmes, providing free haircuts for the homeless, schoolchildren, and mosque communities.

These programmes also serve as training platforms for students of the Nimroc Academy, said Ardy.

He added that the strategic collaboration with government agencies is a key factor in expanding access to skills training for young people, especially in rural areas. — Bernama