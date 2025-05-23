KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — As digital natives, Gen Z actively shapes the very culture of the online scene, making their influence a crucial, conscious responsibility. Their familiarity with the digital world means they are in the best position to understand how to keep it safe, allowing them to both continue enjoying it securely and actively safeguard it for others.

To actively equip the youth in safeguarding the online realm, TikTok, the leading platform for mobile video, rolled out the third edition of Surf’s Up: Deputies of Digital Literacy Summit, with nearly 150 students from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) pledging support for the platform’s #ThinkTwice online safety campaign.

Guided by IIUM’s World Debate and Oratory Centre (IWON) member and student Nisrina Nabihah, IIUM students held a mock debate on the roles needed to maintain safe online communities involving three students per team presenting thoughtful arguments, followed by an audience vote to select the winner.

The event was then followed by a panel session discussing ethical and safe online practices, featuring Waskito Jati who is outreach and partnerships manager at TikTok; Mediha Mahmood, chief executive officer of the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum (CMCF); TikTok creator and former lawyer Reina Lum, and moderator Sheahnee Iman Lee.

The panel discussed the responsibilities that come with creating and consuming online content, and how both users and platforms can influence the digital landscape by making conscious sharing choices.

The two teams of IIUM students debated on the responsibility of maintaining safe online communities.

The programme was organised in collaboration with the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia (CMCF) and IWON.

“Today’s youth plays an essential role in shaping our digital landscape. Through Surf’s Up, TikTok aims to empower young people to take control of their online experience, be mindful of the content they post and share, and help create an online community that values positivity, inclusivity and safety,” said Waskito Jati.

“We are inspired to see IIUM students actively engage in learning sessions and thoughtful discussions, and we look forward to seeing more students take on the role of ‘deputies of digital literacy.”

The speaker for the proposition giving her closing speech during the debate.

Mediha Mahmood added: “Online safety isn’t just about rules; it’s about conversations, critical thinking and collective action.

“The Content Forum is proud to partner with TikTok on Surf’s Up to create spaces where young people can question, engage and learn. Initiatives like this help nurture a culture of self-regulation and digital responsibility.

“What’s especially powerful is seeing students debate and explore different viewpoints. It sharpens their thinking, opens minds and reminds us all that the ability to see both sides is essential in navigating today’s digital landscape with confidence and conscience.”

TikTok’s Surf’s Up at IIUM marks the third instalment in the series, following previous engagements at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) and University of Nottingham Malaysia in 2024, with more university tours planned across Malaysia in the coming months.