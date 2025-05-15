KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Almost six months after it was first previewed during the KL International Mobility Show last year, Honda e:N1 is now officially in Malaysia. The electric SUV is the first fully-electric model from Honda Malaysia and with today’s launch, the company has essentially proved us wrong in our December 2023’s prediction.

Honda e:N1 Malaysia pricing, colourways, warranty

Honda e:N1 can be obtained in Malaysia for RM149,900 on-the-road without insurance. As a comparison, that price tag is just RM8,000 more than the HR-V e:HEV RS.

The new EV can be obtained in three colourways including Platinum White Pearl, Aqua Topaz Metallic, and Urban Gray Pearl. Interestingly enough, the Aqua Topaz Metallic comes with Grey interior while the two other colourways feature Black interior.

In terms of warranty, the e:N1 is covered by an 8-year / 160,000km warranty for its high-voltage battery and electric drive system. As for the car itself, it has a 3-year / 100,000km warranty.

The e:N1 is also accompanied by a free service package that covers up to four times within three years or 60,000 km whichever comes first. Do note that only 8 selected Honda dealers across Peninsular Malaysia have been earmarked to handle e:N1 including sales and after-sales services.

Limited unit of e:N1 available in Malaysia

The e:N1 units for Malaysia are imported from China and only a handful of it will be released here.

Sunita Prabhakaran, the VP of Sales Business Unit for Honda Malaysia said that there are only “a couple of hundred” units available for our market and the company is confident that the EV will be sold out within the next few months. She has also confirmed that the first batch of deliveries is expected to take place in mid-June.

Sarly Adle Sarkum, the company’s President and COO, said that they have received almost 200 bookings prior to today’s launch.

Honda e:N1 features a fully-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster for the driver. — SoyaCincau pic

Honda e:N1 Malaysia quick specs

Even though the e:N1 looked identical to its ICE twin, the 3rd generation HR-V, Honda said that the EV features the new e:N Architecture F which is designed for front-wheel drive models

Physically, the e:N1 is generally similar to the Honda HR-V. The 1,662kg electric SUV is 4,380mm long, 1,790mm wide, and 1,592mm tall while it also has a 2,610mm wheelbase and 344L boot space.

Powered by a 68.8kWH lithium-ion battery pack, the e:N1 has also been equipped with a 150kW (201hp) electric motor that also produces 310Nm on torque. Honda claimed that the e:N1 can deliver up to 500km of NEDC-rated range which is roughly equivalent to 425km WLTP.

In terms of charging speed, the e:N1 is fitted with a 10kW 3-phase AC onboard charger and can support a DC charging speed of up to 78kW. Honda said that it takes around 6 hours to get the EV from 10 to 80 per cent via AC charging, while DC charging takes around 50 minutes to get 30 to 80 per cent.

Aside from being a BEV, among the main features that immediately differentiate the e:N1 from HR-V is its digital screens. Specifically, the e:N1 features a fully-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster for the driver while there is also a much larger and more elaborate 15.1-inch infotainment display with support for wireless Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto.

As expected from a high-end Honda product, Honda Sensing also comes standard with e:N1. Features delivered through the ADAS suite include Adaptive Cruise Control with Low Speed Follow, Lane Keep Assist System, Forward Collision Warning with Collision Mitigation Brake System, and many more. — SoyaCincau