PUTRAJAYA, May 14 — All 19 museums under the Department of Museums Malaysia (JMM) will be open to the public free of charge in conjunction with International Museum Day on May 18, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said this includes the National Museum, the National Automobile Museum (Sepang), the Bujang Valley Archaeological Museum (Kedah), and the Malaysia Architecture Museum (Melaka).

In a Facebook post today, Aaron urged the public to explore the richness of history, cultural diversity, and the spirit of unity that form the core of Malaysia’s identity.

“North to south, east to west, museums serve as meeting points between the legacy of the past and the aspirations of the future, connecting communities through the spirit of unity and a love for history. Let’s visit JMM museums across the country and celebrate our heritage together,” he said.

The list of museums can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/nationalmuseumkl — Bernama