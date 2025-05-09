ATHENS, May 9 — A woman in Greece has filed for divorce after asking ChatGPT to interpret her husband’s Greek coffee cup and believing the AI’s answer.

The woman, who has been married for 12 years and has two children, turned to the AI chatbot for a digital version of tasseography, the traditional art of reading coffee grounds, Greek City Times reported.

She uploaded a photo of her husband’s cup and reportedly received a response from ChatGPT suggesting he was having an affair with a younger woman.

The AI allegedly added that the other woman was determined to break up their family.

Taking the result seriously, the woman promptly initiated divorce proceedings.

Her husband recounted the episode on Greek morning show To Proino, saying his wife often follows new trends.

He explained that she made Greek coffee, photographed their cups, and decided it would be fun to have ChatGPT “read” the images.

According to the AI’s interpretation, his cup revealed fantasies about a mysterious woman with the initial “E” and a destined relationship with her.

Despite his protests and dismissal of the reading as nonsense, his wife asked him to leave, told their children about the divorce, and served legal papers within days.

The husband’s lawyer stated that AI-based claims have no legal weight, while traditional coffee readers pointed out that proper tasseography includes reading the foam and saucer, not just the grounds.