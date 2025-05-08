KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — A Malaysian scientist has developed a plant-based burger patty made from grey oyster mushrooms (pleurotus sajor-caju), offering a healthy and affordable alternative to taditional meat burgers.

The innovation, led by Nor Fazila Sulaiman from the Malaysian Agro-Biotechnology Institute’s (ABI) Food Biotechnology Department, targets health-conscious consumers and those with dietary restrictions, without compromising on taste or texture.

The idea emerged when Nor Fazila noticed that despite being widely cultivated in Malaysia, grey oyster mushrooms remain underutilised in processed food products.

“This patty is a great substitute for chicken or beef burgers, which typically contain high levels of fat and cholesterol. It’s also more affordable and ideal for vegetarians,” she said in an interview with Bernama during the recent World Society for Virology 2025 (WSV2025) international conference in Kuala Lumpur.

More than just a meat substitute, the mushroom burger is rich in dietary fibre and suitable for individuals with allergies to eggs, soy, or meat. It also caters to those following low-fat, gluten-free diets.

Nor Fazila added that the patty contains no eggs, soy, or artificial colouring, making it a fully vegan and halal-friendly option.

However, perfecting the product wasn’t without challenges. Due to the high moisture content in mushrooms, frozen patties risk falling apart when thawed. To solve this, she spent a year conducting experiments and stabilised the texture using food-grade ingredients.

“I applied minimal processing methods so small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can adopt the technique without needing costly equipment,” she said.

The prototype is now stable and can be stored frozen for up to three months. Nor Fazila is open to collaborating with companies interested in commercial production.

With its science-backed formulation and responsiveness to local market demands, the mushroom burger represents a significant step towards enhancing food security and making nutritious, inclusive food options more accessible to Malaysians.

ABI is one of three core institutes under the National Institutes of Biotechnology Malaysia (NIBM), operating under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI). — Bernama