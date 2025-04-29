SHANGHAI, April 29 — In a remarkable evolution of dating culture, young Chinese singles are turning their search for love into a participatory spectator event through livestreamed video chatrooms.

This growing trend transforms the traditionally private process of dating into public entertainment, with thousands of viewers watching and commenting as participants seek romantic connections under the guidance of amateur “cyber matchmakers”, according to the Associated Press.

The phenomenon represents a dramatic departure from conventional dating approaches as singles willingly expose their romantic vulnerabilities to public scrutiny.

During these livestreamed sessions, participants answer personal questions about their age, occupation, income, and partner preferences, sometimes demonstrating talents or skills — like one PE teacher who removed his shirt to display his physique — all while hundreds of viewers react and comment in real time.

These digital matchmaking spaces are typically hosted by moderators like Tian Xin, who works at a tech firm by day but transforms into a relationship facilitator by night.

With over 130,000 followers on Xiaohongshu (RedNote), Tian creates an environment where participants can authentically engage with each other while going about their evening routines — washing off makeup or eating dinner — creating a level of transparency rarely found in traditional dating contexts.

The popularity of this format comes as China faces significant demographic challenges, with government data showing a record 240 million single people over age 15 in 2023.

Despite state initiatives encouraging marriage and childbearing — including President Xi Jinping’s call for “a new type of marriage and childbearing culture” — many young professionals struggle to find time for dating amid demanding work schedules.

For 25-year-old medical student Steve Chen, these livestreams offered a solution to the challenges of dating while completing his residency.

Self-described as previously “mutai solo” (Chinese slang for single since birth), Chen found an unexpected connection with Christine Zhang after she noticed him performing on camera during one of Tian’s sessions.

The public nature of these interactions creates a unique dynamic where courage becomes a crucial element of success. Zhang took the bold step of expressing interest in Chen publicly during a livestream, impressing viewers with her confidence.

This public declaration led to private conversations and eventually an in-person meeting that has developed into a serious relationship over the past year.

Many participants find the format more engaging than traditional dating apps or marriage markets, appreciating the ability to observe potential partners’ authentic personalities rather than judging solely on profile photos.

As Zhang explains, “You can see more than just photos on profiles in livestreams. You can see how one person speaks and acts.”

The trend also reflects changing attitudes toward work-life balance in China. While over 30 per cent of young singles cite busy work schedules as their primary barrier to dating according to iiMedia Research, there’s also a growing “lying flat” movement rejecting intense work cultures and societal pressures.

These livestreamed dating events offer a middle path — an efficient way to meet potential partners without sacrificing excessive time or energy.

For successful couples like Chen and Zhang, the public vulnerability required by this format becomes part of their relationship origin story.

“Finding love is hard. I had to muster the courage to share my feelings in front of the camera,” Zhang said in the report. “I think only those who are brave find love.”